Police respond to officer-involved shooting in North Dallas

Dallas police were investigating a shooting involving an officer in North Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 9600 Golf Lakes Trail on Thursday around 1:20 p.m., the department said in a social media post. They confirmed an officer was involved but did not have additional details.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia was on scene and planned to give an update Thursday evening.

Dallas Police are investigating an officer -involved shooting at 9600 Golf Lakes Trail. Chief Garcia and PIO are on scene.

Media staging will be at 9600 Golf Lakes Trail at entrance of apartments. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 25, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!