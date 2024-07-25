© 2024 KERA News
Police respond to officer-involved shooting in North Dallas

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:23 PM CDT
Dallas Police vehicle makes its way down a street Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dallas Police vehicle makes its way down a street Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Dallas.

Dallas police were investigating a shooting involving an officer in North Dallas Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 9600 Golf Lakes Trail on Thursday around 1:20 p.m., the department said in a social media post. They confirmed an officer was involved but did not have additional details.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia was on scene and planned to give an update Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
