Arlington police shoot man during pursuit following family’s 911 call

An investigation is underway after Arlington police officers shot a man during a foot chase Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Shady Valley Drive.

The incident began earlier in the morning when family members called 911 for help following an argument over the man’s alleged drug use, police said, and he fled the home. Police say the 20-year-old left in a pickup truck and shot at officers during a pursuit.



He then crashed his vehicle into another driver and took off on foot, at which point officers approached him in the carport of a nearby home and "fired their service weapons multiple times,” Arlington Police Officer Courtney White told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries; no officer was injured.

White said a weapon was found near the scene.

“Though we believe he fired a shot during the vehicle pursuit, it remains unclear whether the man fired any additional rounds near the carport,” White said. “That part is going to be part of the ongoing investigation.”

The man, whose name will be released after he is out of the hospital and booked into the Arlington City Jail, faces one count of aggravated assault on a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts aggravated assault family violence and one count evading.

The two officers involved were also put on paid administrative leave. The department’s homicide team is investigating the incident “as a whole,” White said, and a separate administrative investigation will look into whether department policies were followed.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in Arlington this year. In February an officer shot and killed Sean McKay during a traffic stop on Interstate 20. Last month an officer shot and killed Michael Bassey after he called 911 and claimed he had stabbed and killed someone, police said.