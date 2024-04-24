Bowie High School in Arlington put on lockdown following on-campus shooting

One person was hospitalized and Bowie High School was put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an on-campus shooting outside of the building, police said.

The identity and condition of the hospitalized person was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington police officers were on the scene around 3 p.m., toward the end of the school day.

The reunification site for students and families is at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center on 1001 E. Division Street, Anita Foster, Arlington ISD executive director of marketing and communications, said in an emailed statement.

All students inside the school will be bused to the reunification center, Foster said in an email. As of 4:12 p.m., Arlington police had not released students from the school, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!