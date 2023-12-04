© 2023 KERA News
Four dead, including infant, in southeast Dallas shooting

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published December 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST
Dallas Police vehicle parked in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dallas police are investigating the deaths of four people, including a 1-year-old in a shooting in southeast Dallas on Sunday.

Four people, including an infant, were fatally shot inside a southeast Dallas home Sunday afternoon.

Dallas police said a suspect was not in custody as of Monday morning. In a statement online, Dallas police said on Sunday that they believed the shooting was an "isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public."

Dallas police responded to the scene in the 9700 block of Royce Drive at about 4:20 p.m.

Officers found five people shot at the location with three adults dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old and one-year-old were taken to the hospital. The one-year-old died from his injuries, according to Dallas police.

The 15-year-old is listed in stable condition.

The Dallas Morning News reports the names of the victims are Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
