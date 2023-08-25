© 2023 KERA News
Criminal Justice

Dallas police seize tiger in animal cruelty investigation

KERA | By Bekah Morr
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT
A tiger lies on a dirt ground in a metal enclosure.
Dallas Police Department
Dallas police found a tiger in an enclosure while executing four search warrants at property in east Oak Cliff on Friday.

Dallas police have seized a tiger as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Officers also seized dogs, roosters and chickens while executing a search warrant on Friday at a home in the 5700 block of Johnson Lane in east Oak Cliff.

Police found the tiger in an enclosure on the property.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, Texas Parks And Wildlife Department, Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are all assisting in the investigation.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Bekah Morr
Rebekah Morr is KERA's All Things Considered newscaster and producer. She came to KERA from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she worked as a news assistant at Weekend All Things Considered.
