Dallas police seize tiger in animal cruelty investigation

Dallas police have seized a tiger as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Officers also seized dogs, roosters and chickens while executing a search warrant on Friday at a home in the 5700 block of Johnson Lane in east Oak Cliff.

Police found the tiger in an enclosure on the property.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement, Texas Parks And Wildlife Department, Dallas Zoo and Dallas Animal Services are all assisting in the investigation.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.