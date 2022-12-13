Defense rests in murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean

Dean was charged with murder after fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson in the early hours of Oct. 12, 2019.

Jefferson’s neighbor called a non-emergency number because he saw Jefferson’s doors open.

Nothing was wrong inside Jefferson’s home – she was up late playing video games with her nephew. But Dean thought the house was being burglarized, and he shot Jefferson through her bedroom window when he saw her holding a gun, he testified Monday .

The prosecution says there’s no evidence Dean could see Jefferson’s gun.

The defense called three witnesses. Dean and Grant Fredericks, a forensic video analyst, testified Monday. Much of the case hinges on Dean’s body camera footage from that night, and body cameras don’t always capture exactly what an officer sees, Fredericks said.

Law enforcement professor and Harris County Sheriff’s Office veteran Jay Coons testified Tuesday. He told the court that Dean acted reasonably based on the information he gathered that night.

According to Fort Worth police procedures, Dean should have called for backup if he suspected a robbery, prosecutor Dale Smith said.

The trial is not yet over. The court took a break for lunch, and attorneys may call more witnesses after they reconvene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

