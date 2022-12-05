© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

Judge denies former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's motion to move trial out of Tarrant County

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST
Aaron Dean strides out of a courtroom, wearing a black suit and a black tie. He does not look at the camera.
Miranda Suarez
/
KERA
Aaron Dean leaves a court hearing in December 2021. Dean is a former Fort Worth police officer who is charged with murder in the on-duty killing of Atatiana Jefferson.

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s murder trial will remain in Tarrant County.

Judge George Gallagher of the 396th District Court denied Dean’s request to move the trial out of Tarrant County.

Dean’s attorneys argued that media coverage of the case made it impossible to seat an impartial jury locally.

This is the second change of venue motion a judge has denied in this case. That means Dean’s trial will begin Monday after repeated delays.

The court will work a half day in order to allow people to attend the funeral of Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane.

Lane died Nov. 27.

The trial will begin by reading Dean’s indictment and opening statements by the prosecution and the defense.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Tags
Criminal Justice Fort WorthAaron DeanCourts & Criminal JusticeKERA NewsTarrant County
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Fort Worth reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content