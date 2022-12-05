Judge denies former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean's motion to move trial out of Tarrant County

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s murder trial will remain in Tarrant County.

Judge George Gallagher of the 396th District Court denied Dean’s request to move the trial out of Tarrant County.

Dean’s attorneys argued that media coverage of the case made it impossible to seat an impartial jury locally.

This is the second change of venue motion a judge has denied in this case. That means Dean’s trial will begin Monday after repeated delays.

The court will work a half day in order to allow people to attend the funeral of Dean’s lead attorney, Jim Lane.

Lane died Nov. 27.

The trial will begin by reading Dean’s indictment and opening statements by the prosecution and the defense.

This is a developing story that will be updated.