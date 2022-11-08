Arlington police officer under investigation for firing his weapon during traffic stop

The officer, whom APD has only identified as a five-year department veteran, shot after 26-year-old passenger Esteban Morales got out of his car while holding a firearm. The officer was one of two who led the stop near Carter Drive and Skylark Drive because the vehicle was linked to a felony warrant.

Police do not yet know what happened between Morales exiting the vehicle and the officer firing, Ciesco wrote. However, no one was injured, and police do not believe Morales shot at officers.

Morales was arrested and booked into Arlington City Jail on one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The driver, Jeffrey Bateman, 43, was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Investigators determined the initial warrant that triggered a hit on Morales' and Bateman's vehicle was connected to someone who was not in the car during the stop.

The officer was placed on administrative leave as police investigate whether he followed department policies and training. Police are also investigating whether any criminal offenses were committed during the stop.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

