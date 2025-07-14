Dr. Phil to launch new media network weeks after Merit Street bankruptcy filing

Celebrity psychologist Phil McGraw, best known to audiences as Dr. Phil, is starting a new media network — again.

The announcement comes two weeks after McGraw's Fort Worth-based media network, Merit Street Media, filed for bankruptcy and sued its business partner , Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Merit Street called TBN’s production services “comically dysfunctional” and claimed in court documents the Christian broadcaster “sabotaged” the company’s success.

McGraw’s new venture, Envoy Media Co., will produce original entertainment programming and integrate user-generated content from “citizen journalists.”

The company’s app will, “provide an opportunity for citizen journalists to share news and stories from their communities while seamlessly integrating curated user-generated content on a national scale,” according to a statement first reported by The Hollywood Reporter .

Merit Street’s presence in Texas was short-lived.

The network made its broadcast debut in April of 2024. By August of 2024 the network laid off 38 employees. The network’s signature program, Dr. Phil Primetime, was put on hiatus in June of 2025 and an additional 40 employees were laid off.

Envoy will operate out of “the Dallas area,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, though it’s not clear whether the company will also be headquartered in Fort Worth.

Game show host Steve Harvey, who was featured on Merit Street, will join McGraw on his new network. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.