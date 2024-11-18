What are Fort Worth Historic Southside’s transit needs? This meeting will address them

A meeting about transit needs in Fort Worth’s 76104 ZIP code — a historically Black area with persistent poverty that recorded the lowest life expectancy in Texas five years ago — is set for Nov. 19.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave., in the city’s Historic Southside.

The council of governments’ planning study will identify transit solutions to help residents increase their mobility and access to food, health care, housing and jobs.

Michael Morris, the council of governments director of transportation, said it is important for the agency to collaborate with community members to find solutions since many residents may not always have access to a vehicle.

“Through these meetings and in close coordination with Trinity Metro and the city of Fort Worth, we want to provide tools and resources that allow us to view transit through the eyes of the end user and help them easily get where they want to go,” he said in a statement to the Fort Worth Report.

Residents in the 76104 ZIP code — an area where the median income is about $22,000 — have an average life expectancy of 67 years, according to a 2019 study by UT Southwestern.

“This statistic has spurred community leaders and health advocates to address the underlying factors contributing to the area’s health disparities,” the council of governments said in a news release.

The agency seeks to identify transit service gaps based on results of an online survey and an in-person meeting.

Prior responses from residents have identified transit fare affordability and service frequency, marketing and awareness, and safety and accessibility at bus stops as main categories to focus on.

Survey results will help the council of governments staff identify ways to potentially assist with planning and funding opportunities. Public feedback on draft recommendations will be accepted through Jan. 17 at PublicInput.com/76104survey.

The study, which also seeks ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to transit, is the result of an Areas of Persistent Poverty Program grant. The grant from the Federal Transit Administration also aids in planning, engineering and technical studies, and possible financial plans to improve transit in low-income areas identified by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

News decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.