100-acre retail development, Buddhist temple expansion get OK from Fort Worth commission

A large-scale retail project planned on more than 100 acres in southwest Tarrant County has won approval from the Fort Worth Zoning Commission.

The project, launched by Shops at Clearfork developer Cassco Development Co., is planned at 6600 Oakmont Blvd., which lies in a bubble of undeveloped county land surrounded by homes and retail centers in southwest Fort Worth. The site is east of Chisholm Trail Parkway near South Hulen Street.

Developers are planning to voluntarily annex the large tract into Fort Worth city limits, Travis Clegg, director of land development for Westwood Professional Services and a member of the city’s development advisory committee, told the zoning commission on Nov. 13.

The project, Clegg said, will use “100 acres for significant retail use.”

“We have a potential user,” he said. “It looks good.”

The land, currently not zoned, received unanimous approval from the zoning commissioners for “G” intensive commercial zoning. Fort Worth City Council members are set to consider the proposal Jan. 14.

The site, which could include a grocery store, will be accessible by Oakmount Boulevard and the Chisholm Trail Parkway frontage road. Oakmont Trail will be extended to the north and south to connect the project with nearby neighborhoods.

The land, owned by Southwest Pasture Ltd., is valued at more than $4 million, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.

“I’m excited there’s going to be some development there,” zoning commissioner Kelicia Stevenson said.

Paxton Motheral, vice president of Cassco Development Co., is heading up the project. He did not immediately return a phone call from the Fort Worth Report.

Cassco, founded in 1956, has a long history in Fort Worth and co-developed the popular 270-acre Shops at Clearfork mixed-use retail-residential center with Simon Malls. Tenants include high-end retailers Neiman Marcus, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Burberry.

Southeast Fort Worth temple expansion approved

Zoning commissioners also approved a zoning change for the expansion of southeast Fort Worth’s Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center at 4747 E. Rosedale St.

The Buddhist monastery center’s zoning will change from “E” neighborhood commercial/“B” two-family housing to planned development zoning with certain community facility uses.

Visitor lodging to accommodate up to 150 people is planned at the place of worship, which hosts religious festivals and other events. An event center, exhibit hall, vendor food court and indoor storage are also planned, according to zoning documents.

The project has been in the works since 1996, said Clegg, whose company is also involved in the development.

The zoning standards will also address building heights, parking, signs and urban forestry, Clegg said. Monastery signs are larger than what city code specifies because of cultural reasons, he added.

The 14-acre expansion started with a $100 million campaign to build 840 large and small stupas to house sacred teachings.

The expansion includes large tracts for parking since religious events at the center attract many visitors. Clegg said shuttles are also used to transport visitors.

There was no neighborhood opposition to the expansion.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

