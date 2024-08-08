Fort Worth sells land, plans $4.6M investment to support development on East Berry

Mixed-use development in east Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood may be on the way at the intersection of East Berry Street and Stalcup Road.

City officials started issuing initial funds for the project Aug. 6. The city is considering awarding a total of about $4.6 million to support development.

The Local Development Corp., which is composed of City Council members, approved the sale and subsequent rebate of two tracts at 5401 E. Berry St. and 5425 E. Berry St. to a pair of developers for $886,551.

Members also approved a $2.3 million grant to fund proposed development on the property.

Next week, City Council is expected to consider awarding an additional $1.4 million to developers Innovan Neighborhoods and Legacy Construction Solutions. Ori Fernandez, the city’s assistant director for economic development, said the project will require all available funding for the development to move forward.

Project plans include 34 townhomes, 12 of which will be affordable units, and seven live-and-work units, which are hybrid developments that combine residential space with commercial or office use.

The Local Development Corp. has owned the 3.7 acres since 2013.

City officials have previously identified the intersection as a target for revitalization funds and designated it as one of 17 zones designated for “urban village” development in Fort Worth. Plans for an urban village at the intersection of East Berry Street and Stalcup Road were first outlined in 2007.

Fernandez said the developer’s plan takes into account the 2007 master plan, the updated 2022 economic development strategic plan and the city’s 2023 comprehensive plan.

Although the issuing of grants will result in an immediate return on investment, Fernandez said the project may be a catalyst for future development in the area.

“This is not our typical real estate development type project. This is a community development project proposed in an area that some may even say has been neglected for far too long,” Fernandez said.

If the $4.6 million is fully awarded, construction on the multiuse development is slated to begin in August 2025, with completion expected in 2029.

Based on city staff projections, $58.6 million could be invested in the corridor within the next 20 years.

Development at the intersection of East Berry Street and Stalcup Road is already in the works. Legacy Construction Solutions, one of the two developers working together on the project, is planning a separate housing development in the area, Fernandez said.

Development in both Stop Six and East Berry Street have also seen significant strides over the last year. Construction on the second phase of Hughes House, a mixed-use development in Stop Six, is expected to begin in November.

City Council will also hear final plans for pedestrian-friendly development along a 6-mile stretch of East Berry Street, including the Stalcup Road intersection, later this year.

Ismael M. Belkoura is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at ismael.belkoura@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.