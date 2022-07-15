'Much more than furniture': 20-year-old company opens new headquarters in Arlington

Veronica Canales said the building is a dream for her. The matriarch has led her family through the past two decades, growing their small operation into one of the largest furniture stores in the region.

"I still don't believe it. I enjoy it every time I walk in it, every time I see it, every time there's a change, I enjoy it. And I turn around and say, 'God, this is a commitment, we have to pull together, don't leave me alone because there's many of us,'" Canales said in Spanish.

Their second Arlington site opened Friday as Canales Legacy Shopping Center, the company's largest location.

The move from the old headquarters on Randol Mill Road also cements the company's presence in the city after the family considered moving out of town. City leaders stepped in before they left, though, and approved grant funding for the company to renovate the site of a former Fry's Electronics and hire employees.

Mayor Jim Ross said during the grand opening that he uses the Canales family as an example of chasing and realizing dreams.

"It's not about a tax base; it's not about how much furniture they sell. It's about the vision that they give to other people. It's about the example that they set to other families, to other entrepreneurs that when you dream it, that when you work hard, you can make it come true," Ross said.

Canales Furniture will receive a $1.5 million renovation grant over the next three years, and $1,000 for every Arlington resident hired, with a limit of $100,000. Renovation for the 200,000 square-foot building was originally valued at $3 million.

The city of Arlington also bought part of the former Fry's property for $3.4 million and will either sell it to the Canales family or redevelop it.

The furniture company has 17 locations across the Metroplex, and their workforce comprises 250 families. Multiple generations of Canales play a hand in the business.

The Renteria Martinez family licenses the Canales Legacy Shopping Center and store at 2002 E. Abram St.

Gamaliel Renteria said his family enjoys giving back to a community that's given them much in return.

"Seeing everyone here, it puts into perspective how blessed I've been and my family has been," he said.

Speakers Friday thanked the Canales family for their philanthropic efforts in the city, including hosting the city government's homeownership fair in late June.

"They have become a channel for much more than furniture for the people in this community," said Kathleen Ramon Venable, who chairs Ross' Latino Advisory Council.

