Review: From whispers to a bang, Darkfield audio experiences produce immersive chills

“No drinks for you,” the flight attendant whispers in my ear during beverage service. “You’re not in this world.” What I am in is complete darkness inside a shipping container on the lawn of Winspear Opera House.

Flight is the third of the evening’s brief immersive experiences. There are also containers at the AT&T Performing Arts Center for Séance and Coma, brought to Dallas by the audio-oriented British theatrical group Darkfield. Each show lasts about 20 minutes. You can attend them individually or as a bundle with short breaks in between.

The immersive entertainment phenomenon predates COVID. Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf, now with an outpost in Grapevine, is probably the best known. It launched in 2016. Likewise, Dallas theater and dance companies have been breaking the fourth wall for years, bringing the audience inside their productions and closer to the performers using myriad strategies.

But with former patrons not returning to live performances in the same numbers as before the pandemic, performing arts presenters like ATTPAC are looking for new ways to get people off their couches, away from their phones. The pitch of the center’s TITAS/Dance Unbound series this season is “Be in the Room.”

Amy Walton British theatrical company Darkfield has parked a trio of shipping containers in front of Winspear Opera House for the immersive audio experiences "Seance," "Coma" and "Flight."

Darkfield’s angle is sound — mostly — delivered through headphones. The containers remain pitch black for the most part, though Flight does produce some visual hijinks as well. Coma engages the sense of smell.

None of the pieces is narrative. You’re not going to be told a story. The English-accented voices in your ears deliver philosophical musings, some of them quite clever when they’re not trying to scare the bejesus out of you. Sound effects start subtly and build toward loud, banging noises. And whether you’re sitting up in Séance and Flight or lying down in Coma, your chair or bunk will take some abuse.

The pre-recorded productions are a kind of cross between those seasonal Halloween horror houses, where creatures jump out from the dark, and a ride at the fair that scares you to the core. If your heart doesn’t race or you don’t get the chills, you may want to see a doctor.

Perhaps the greatest achievement of the Darkfield shows is their sophisticated audio landscape. Sounds can appear to be coming from a distance or right by your ear. In Séance, someone or something can be heard moving back and forth behind you. “Are you alone?” a voice implores repeatedly. “Are you on your own? Do you believe?”

Amy Walton Inside the shipping container for Darkfield's "Flight"

Though a spirit is eventually called forth and the long table that takes up the middle of the room begins to move violently, Séance is the least satisfying. There’s just not enough there there.

Coma, as might be expected, is more contemplative. While getting into their bunk beds, audience members are urged to take a pill perched in a little holder on the wall, though we’re told it has no active ingredients. It’s an act of bonding. We’re also assured that “every bunk is safe. Every bunk is the same.” You may question that assertion when the foot end is knocked against.

The entrance has a broken coffee machine. Later, we’ll smell the brew. At a couple of points, air blows on the left side of our faces. Along with the male voice of the narrator, a woman whispers as if her messages are just for you. Coma is an obtuse, intellectual exercise that keeps you wide awake.

MIHAELA BODLOVIC Inside the shipping container for "Coma"-- before the lights go out -- one of three immersive audio experiences by the British company Darkfield being presented at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Flight, ironically, engages in the most navel-gazing. It even gets into quantum mechanics through a discussion of the Schrödinger’s Cat thought experiment about the two-sided nature of reality.

It begins as a comedy. A flight attendant on an overhead screen tells us to let her know if we have any allergies. When babies start crying, the pilot asks them to stop. Later, he issues threats close to our ears. The narrator muses that it’s impossible to die in a plane crash because if we were in one we wouldn’t know about it.

Manuel Mendoza At the start of Darkfield's "Flight" at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, a wry flight attendant issues instructions.

“Every plane falls out of the sky. Every plane lands safely.”

That’s a small consolation when the room begins to tremble and typical cabin rumblings grow deafening. In a neat visual trick, the lights come on briefly and we see passengers on the other side of the aisle. But we know from having entered the shipping-container-as-plane that the only seats are on our side. Opposite us is just a curtained wall.

In the commotion, we’re inexplicably told to get up and move. Except me (wink, wink).

“You’re already in the luckiest seat,” the flight attendant says. “You can stay where you are.”



Details

Through June 22 in Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St. $20-$25 per show, $60 for a bundle. attpac.org.

