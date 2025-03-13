The Artful Bachelorette brings Dallas women nude-form drawing from Down Under

In America, a typical bachelorette party involves cocktails, dancing and for the more adventurous, a strip club visit. But in Australia, bachelorettes often find themselves drawing a “gorgeous, naked, model.”

At least that's what Australian artist Fleur Childs suggested to her newly engaged friend in 2012.

“She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ” Childs said.

This interaction inspired her to start the Artful Bachelorette, a figure-drawing class where women can sip on champagne, laugh and sketch a nude model in a judgment-free zone.

What started as a niche Australian tradition has now become a hit in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, and recognized by stars such as Drew Barrymore and Kris Jenner.

Childs talked to us about women’s empowerment, breaking taboos and giving people the permission to embrace creativity in a playful, celebratory way.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

You’ve mentioned this is a concept that comes from Australia, how did you know American women would be interested in it?

I definitely didn't. I was about 27 when I first moved here, and I was pregnant so I had two kinds of friends. I did two focus groups, one in Manhattan with single girls and one in Brooklyn with my mommy friends. I asked them what kind of men they found attractive. Would they find this activity interesting? I had a girlfriend who was getting married, and I ended up throwing her party for her and inviting her friends, and they just loved it.

I really love the fact that it's a safe, sexy space for women. There's not a lot of that in this world. We are allowed to adore and really look and appreciate a very beautiful human form in a safe space, even if you're not a heterosexual woman. I've had gay women come to parties … come up to the model afterwards and say, “Hey, this is actually the first time I've seen a fully naked man before and this was a really great experience.” So you never know what people get out of it, but I know it always fires people up in different ways.

Jordan Altergott/The Artful Bachelorette Women at The Artful Bachelorette in New York pose with a male model. The events have now become a hit in DC, Los Angeles and Nashville and recognized by stars such as Drew Barrymore and Kris Jenner.

You’ve hosted these events in New York and other places across the country, why did you want to bring it to Dallas?

So originally it was Austin. I had a mommy friend that had been an artist and taught for me in New York nine years ago. She's like, “I'm going to move to Austin,” which was home. I was like, “Would you be a teacher in Austin?’ And she was like, “Absolutely.” I think it was just natural that I was, like, Dallas is right there, let me go check it out. It also has a very large, creative community and art scene, and I thought this should work really well, too.”

Take us through a whole class, what is the environment like from beginning to end?

We have two options. One is we can come to your place. That could be your home, your Airbnb, a glamping tent, a yacht. We've done it all. Or you could come to one of our partner venues. In Dallas, we have beautiful gallery spaces and private party rooms. If it's one of those, you would come in, Etta James is playing and you get a glass of champagne to cure the pre-drawing jitters. We have a fun art teacher there to greet you. They are gonna make you feel comfortable, give you an apron, sit you down and then go through two housekeeping rules. There's no photographing the model while they're naked, and there is no touching the models. Consent is sexy.

Then we bring the model out. If it's a bride, a birthday girl or the guest of honor, we would invite them to come up and have a cheeky little moment where they get to stand next to the model and take one picture where it's like, “Oh my gosh, she's going to take the towel off.” Then we ask everyone to put their phones away for the rest of the class. If they want, they can help take off the robe. Everyone has a huge giggle and then everyone just starts drawing.

We do warm-ups where we do six 60-second drawings. Then we do a bunch of fun exercises, making people draw with their nondominant hand, musical chairs and just making sure that everyone gets to do about six or seven different drawings. It's a bit different from a paint-and-sip where you have one canvas, one pose, and it's more static. This is very dynamic and everything should be flowing.

At the end, the communal drawing gets turned into a little book which has the guest of honor's name and we bind it up, and then they all will write a little note. We say you've graduated from the school of the Artful for Bachelorette, thank you for coming.

Kristy May / The Dallas Morning News Childs opens her classes to women and men of all ages.

This event is during Women’s History Month and has been marketed as a way for women to feel empowered. What about this event do you think makes it empowering?

The fact that we don't get these sorts of spaces very often. So, a lot of typical celebrations for bachelorettes have been at strip clubs. I think the idea of having someone gyrate on you is more humiliating than celebratory. This is a nice, classy way and to still have a cheeky, fun time. Women are allowed to be sexual beings, it's not acknowledged enough. Our main clients are women, and we just love celebrating all the milestones of women whether it's getting a new job, you made a business, you had a baby. Really getting your girls together and rallying for you is just the best feeling.

Have you thought about expanding beyond male models and having women or other gender identities models as well?

We do have female models and we generally have teachers that are nonbinary but I don't believe I have any [nonbinary] models. Certainly open to it. Whenever someone has a request for a party, I always try and accommodate as best we can. We've definitely seen a trend of people having a male and female model for events as well. When we've had male bachelor parties or male birthday parties.

What do you hope women walk away feeling after attending one of your events?

I hope they feel empowered to do new things, not just art. Most people walk in there thinking this is going to be uncomfortable, and then they walk out going, “Oh, that was so much fun.” I hope that they feel sexually positive about the experience. I hope there's like a creativity inside them for whatever reason, whether it is to draw or sing or write or start their own business. You can walk into a room thinking, I can't do this, and walk out being like, I absolutely can.