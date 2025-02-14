Dallas’ Musume restaurant partners with Booker T. Washington students for omakase dinner

Roree Marshall stepped into a fine dining restaurant for the first time this month.

“It was like they were treating me like royalty,” she said.

The 16-year-old is one of nine students selected for a new program by downtown Dallas restaurant Musume, which blends dining and drawing. The Asian fusion restaurant is offering a nine-course omakase dinner, complete with student illustrations for each dish.

The idea was inspired by a restaurant in Japan that provides guests with a book of drawings depicting each course. Rather than relying on their chef Yuzu Toyama to create the visuals, Musume turned to the Visual Arts Conservatory of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Courtesy of Musume Nine students were selected for the program between Musume and Booker T. Washington High School.

“We have Booker T. two blocks away with some of the best, coolest, kids, artists in Texas, maybe the Southwest USA,” said Musume Dallas partner Khalil Lalani.

Lalani believes the program could “bring great exposure to them locally and exposure to the whole arts area.”

The menu designed by Toyama offers an immersive introduction to Japanese cuisine, exposing students to flavors and techniques they may not have encountered before.

“You're kind of traveling to a different world with different food,” Lalani said.

Each dish is intricately prepared — smoked, seared and artfully plated — then served to students. Each student is assigned a course they must illustrate. Marshall, who is a junior studying 2D drawing, said the experience was unforgettable.

Courtesy of Musume Student illustration of fourth course.

“It felt like watching those gourmet shows and they plate the food they had the little flowers and the pretty fruits on there,” she said. “It made me feel like I was paying for a Michelin star [restaurant].”

Cassie Benzenberg is a teacher at Booker T. and helped put the program together. She’s proud of the experience the program has provided students.

“I think they just felt really special, even the waitstaff that was in there was really complimentary, talking to them about their art.” she said.

Ten percent of all omakase sales at Musume will be donated to the school.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

