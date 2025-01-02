Check out this guide to upcoming concerts in North Texas for Jan. 3 through Jan. 10.

Aaron Watson at Billy Bob’s Texas

For more than two decades, country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson has done things his way.

Known for his independent spirit, Watson has spent his entire career on independent record labels, even founding his own label, Big Label Records, so that he could maintain creative control over his music.

Over the years, the Amarillo native's engaging lyrics and heartfelt melodies have earned him a loyal fanbase, as well as a number of Top 10 appearances in Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. His 2015 album, aptly titled The Underdog, landed at No. 1.

In 2023, when pop crossovers by the likes of Morgan Wallen were dominating the charts, Watson released Cover Girl, a collection of cover songs inspired by a conversation with his teen daughter, Jolee Kate Watson, about their favorite female artists. The father-daughter duo teamed up to put their own spin on Taylor Swift's "Never Grow Up."

Like Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and the other traditional country legends who influenced him, Watson has built a career by blazing his own trail. Catch the singer-songwriter in an 18-and-up show Jan. 10 at Billy Bob's Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth. $20-$40. Details.



Other shows

Josh Abbott Band. Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.



The Prince Experience. Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at House of Blues in Dallas.



The Wild Frontiers. Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Granada Theater in Dallas.



Texas Legends — WITH ZZ Tex AND SRV. Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Arlington Music Hall in Arlington.



The Music of Star Wars. Jan. 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.



MxPx with The Ataris. Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at House of Blues in Dallas.



David Bowie Tribute — Thin White Dukes. Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Granada Theater in Dallas.



Air Supply. Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at Arlington Music Hall in Arlington.



Fatboy Slim. Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. at Silo Dallas.

