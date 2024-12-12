Fort Worth paves way for new film and TV studio in Alliance through new designation

The growing Fort Worth film industry is about to get bigger.

Fort Worth City Council voted Dec. 10 to approve the creation of a Media Production Development Zone, also known as an MPDZ. The designation could potentially open up access to a two-year use and sales tax exemption for the area pending state approval.

The move is a boon to an industry that has grown rapidly in recent years with the introduction of multiple Taylor Sheridan productions and Phil McGraw, better known as Dr. Phil, bringing Merit Street Media to Fort Worth.

“The MPDZ creates an incredible opportunity for Fort Worth’s film community by incentivizing developers to choose our city,” Fort Worth Film Commissioner Taylor Hardy said in a statement to the Report. “Additional infrastructure will create jobs for residents, increase economic impact and solidify Fort Worth as a top filming destination.”

The program, administered by the Texas Film Commission, was established in 2009 to encourage a stronger film industry across the state.

The zone covers Alliance Center East No. 3, which is part of the AllianceTexas development led by Hillwood.

Alliance Center East No. 3 requested the designation in support of its plans to convert a more than 200,000-square-foot facility into a space for television and film production, including four 18,000-square-foot stages, a shop for set building, storage, wardrobe and offices.

Council member Alan Blaylock, who represents the north Fort Worth area, confirmed that 101 Studios, the production company behind “Yellowstone,” is interested in the space.

“It’s a step in the process, but we’re excited about the opportunity,” he said. “It’s great for the city.”

The proposal did not include information on how many jobs will be created, but listed trade roles like construction workers, electricians and HVAC technicians. When the transformation is complete, there will be administrative, maintenance and production crew roles.

The unanimous council approval means that Fort Worth will create its second media production zone. The first zone was established in the Near Southside neighborhood, home to Red Productions, in 2018.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

