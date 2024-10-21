City of Dallas pauses funding for Dallas Black Dance Theatre until further notice

Dallas Black Dance Theatre won’t receive its next round of city funding, at least temporarily, due to concerns about the company’s firing of dancers.

The decision came during a meeting of the Dallas City Council’s Quality of Life, Arts and Culture Committee on Monday. The committee voted 5-2 to approve allocations to 55 Dallas-based nonprofit arts groups, but decided not to allocate roughly $248,000 to the dance company for 2024-25.

Earlier this year, ten main-company dancers were fired and have been replaced. The company cites a social media video as the reason for the firings. But the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the fired dancers, says the firings happened because of union efforts. The dancers had unanimously voted to unionize in May to demand better working conditions.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre representatives did not speak at the meeting and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Council member Gay Donnell Willis said the council will wait to determine how funding will be allocated after seeing some “disturbing practices.”

“We’re buying some time there to get findings from the National Labor Relations Board and be able to understand the board of directors’ action at this nonprofit organization,” she said. “Will this be taken seriously or will it be disregarded? I mean, I don't know. I hope it’s taken seriously.”

The National Labor Relations Board is reviewing unfair labor practice charges that the union filed against the dance company in June and August. In September, the dance company filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union.

Prior to the meeting, committee members reviewed a 348-page report from the Inspector General Division of the City Attorney’s Office, which includes a timeline of events surrounding the firings, as well as evidence including termination letters, the dance company’s handbook and interviews with fired dancers, union representatives and Georgia Scaife, president of the dance company’s board.

Committee chair Paul Ridley said he’s particularly concerned over what he called the dance company’s lack of response to concerns over the firings and their decision to hire replacement dancers.

“I think we need to send a strong message to this organization,” he said. “I am strongly in support of the rights of workers in general and the rights to organize as a labor union. I think that that has been damaged by this instance.”

Committee members asked the Office of Arts and Culture’s Advisory Commission to provide recommendations on how the funding for the dance company could be reallocated. The commission is set to meet in November.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

