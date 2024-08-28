4 new attractions at the State Fair of Texas 2024

The State Fair of Texas 2024 kicks off on Friday, Sept. 27, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 20. It always offers fun activities for the whole family, and this year, visitors to the iconic 55-foot-tall cowboy figure Big Tex will have even more new experiences to look forward to.

The State Fair will offer hundreds of activities to visitors during the 24-day event; some are making a debut in Fair Park.

Here are some of the new attractions:



Billy Kidd Show

The Fringe Stage is known for featuring body-bending acrobats, humorous strongman acts, and more. This year, the Stage is packed with performances. One of this year’s highlights is the Billy Kidd Show, a magic act using sleight-of-hand techniques and tricks.

Songblazers of Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville present Songblazers. The circus, touring the United States, presents a live, acrobatic musical show showcasing Cirque du Soleil’s artistry with tunes from country legends and contemporary stars. Songblazers will be presented in association with Broadway Dallas and the State Fair of Texas at the Music Hall at Fair Park for 33 performances from Sept. 25 through Oct. 20.

Bryan Berg and his deck-stacking art

The Hall of State at Fair Park is one of the most iconic buildings in Texas — up there with historic places such as the Alamo and the state capitol.

During the 2024 State Fair, visitors can enter the Hall of State and witness Guinness World Record holder Bryan Berg demonstrate his deck-stacking skills. Watch as Berg meticulously balances and builds Texas icons using only a single deck of cards.

Ranch Rodeo

The Fair Park Coliseum is gearing up for the return of the State Fair of Texas Rodeo. It is not a new attraction, but it is a new show.

Every weekend, the arena hosts performances from Friday through Sunday, featuring everything from cattle drives to cultural celebrations, such as the Mexican Rodeo Fiesta. All of them are free with your admission ticket.

For the third consecutive year, the State Fair of Texas will host the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) finals at Fair Park Coliseum as part of the Fair’s rodeo programming.

Click here for the complete rodeo schedule: bigtex.com/get-involved/livestock-shows/rodeo/.

The State Fair of Texas kicks off Friday, Sept. 27, at Fair Park in Dallas and runs through Sunday, October 20.

