Fans of ambient music can see live shows every month. Here’s where to go in North Texas

From melodic ambient music to experimental noise, more North Texas musicians are creating music that emphasizes mood and texture over musical structure.

Many ambient and experimental musicians perform using a series of synthesizers and hardware with knobs, buttons and dozens of patch cables. They can be found playing in vacant hotel lobbies, contemporary art galleries and movie theaters. To them, it’s about finding the right spaces where art meets music.

Here are some North Texas events for fans of ambient, noise and experimental music.

Shafkat Anowar/Staff Photographer / 202302959 Artists Ernesto Montiel (left), Louise Fristensky (center) and Kory Reeder perform the opening piece during Dallas Ambient Music Nights, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Texas Theatre, in Dallas.

Dallas Ambient Music Nights

Cody McPhail founded Dallas Ambient Music Nights, or DAMN, in 2015. It’s an immersive event that showcases ambient and experimental musicians and visual artists in Texas. For four nights a year, DAMN takes over the main room at Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff for transcending performances. Musicians perform on stage while visual artists project abstract, kaleidoscopic video art on the screen behind them.

DAMN also presents other experimental and new media shows across North Texas. On Sept. 20, DAMN will present multi-instrumentalist Botany at The University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium. The event will feature visuals by artists Melanie Clemmons, Zak Loyd and Diana Rojas.

Musicians including Black Taffy, Brian Tomerlin, Derek Rogers and Mattie have performed at DAMN.

Shafkat Anowar/Staff Photographer / 202302959 Crowd watches Artist Ernesto Montiel play during Dallas Ambient Music Nights, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Texas Theatre, in Dallas.

Molten Plains

Over in Denton, experimental musicians Ernesto Montiel and Sarah Ruth Alexander curate Molten Plains. It’s a monthly series for live experimental performances that takes place at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Molten Plains incorporates more free and composed jazz, modern classical, contemporary music and other genre-blending sounds. They showcase local musicians and musicians outside of Texas.

Every year, Molten Plains hosts its two-day festival in December featuring an array of live performances. In 2023, over 30 artists from 12 cities performed at the festival. Local artists included Stefan and Aaron Gonzalez, Louise Fristensky, Kory Reeder, Melanie Little Smith and more.

Modular on the Spot

In 2022, Keaton Collins founded Modular on the Spot, or MOTS.DFW, a monthly open-mic synthesizer night in Dallas. Inspired by the modular communities in other cities, Collins wanted to continue the concept of performing outdoors without charging admission. Musicians bring their synthesizers and perform electronic music in outdoor spaces. Collins has hosted Modular on the Spot at Old City Park, Bath House Cultural Center, and art galleries in West Dallas and dive bar patios.

