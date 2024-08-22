10 North Texas arcades with retro games

Whether you’re a kid or just want to feel like one again, North Texas has a wide variety of arcades with retro and modern games that are especially fun during hot months. Check out these options, many of which have free-play admission and a retro feel.

Arcade 92

This retro arcade, bar and restaurant with locations in McKinney and Flower Mound is for all ages except after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, when it’s 18 and up only.. It includes a full bar and kitchen, plus more than 100 classic and current arcade games and a lounge with gaming chairs and televisions for playing Fortnite and more.

Admission is $12 for all day play. Guests under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. 305 E. Virginia St., McKinney; 801 International Parkway, Flower Mound.

2018 File Photo / The Dallas Morning News Barcadia is a 21-and-up bar and arcade with beer on tap, cocktails, a late-night kitchen and old school games like Skee-Ball. There’s also a life-size Jenga set.

Barcadia

This 21-and-up bar and arcade offers beers on tap, cocktails and a late-night kitchen, plus games like Skee-Ball, vintage arcade games, life-size Jenga and a pool table. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas and starters. Reservations are recommended.

Open 6 p.m. to midnight on Monday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. 1917 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas.

Black Dog Retro Arcade

Pizza, wings and classic games! You’ll find arcade titles like Pac-Man, Galaga and Frogger, plus consoles like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo NES. The restaurant also has a large menu of pizzas like Super Meaty Bros. and Sonic the Veg-Hog, plus wings, starters and desserts. A full bar includes beer on tap, wine and cocktails.

$10 admission for all day play. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until midnight on Friday-Saturday. 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington.

Cidercade Pinball wizards, here’s your place. Pay $12 at Cidercade to play hundreds of retro and modern games, all set to free play.

Cidercade

This arcade run by Bishop Hard Cider is kid-friendly during the day but turns into an adult bar at night. There are more than 100 retro arcade games like Tetris and Donkey Kong, pinball games, fighting and shooting games like Mortal Kombat and Big Buck Hunter, plus driving games, sports games and Skee-Ball.

The bar menu includes hard ciders and seltzers from Bishop Hard Cider. Soft drinks are available in vending machines. Food trucks like Chef Yummi and Hibaachigo visit daily, but you can also bring your own food or have food delivered.

$12 admission includes all games, attractions and activities. Children under 5 are free. Guests under 16 must be accompanied at all times by a parent/guardian. Open 10 a.m. to midnight daily. 18 and up only after 9 p.m. Reserving a time online is recommended. Three locations in Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth.

Corky’s Gaming Bistro

This spot in Grapevine has classic arcade games plus activities like ax throwing, escape rooms and a Krazy Darts giant dart board, each of which can be booked for $19.99 per person per hour. Pricing for the arcade game cards is $5 for 30 minutes or $8 for 1 hour. The full food and drink menu includes nachos, brisket tacos and Pacman Punch.

Ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. Open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 3520 Grapevine Mills Blvd. N., Grapevine.

Round Two

This nostalgic 21-and-up arcade opened in the Bishop Arts District in 2022 and features many titles from the ’80s and ’90s, plus gaming consoles like Nintendo NES and Sega. The games are set on free play, and to play you can either order two drinks or pay a $5 fee.

A full bar includes craft beer, cider and wine. Round Two does not serve food, but you can order from nearby restaurants like Neony Pizza Works and bring the food into the bar.

Open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday. 821 W. Davis St.

Free Play Arcade

The growing local Free Play Arcade chain specializes in “authentic gameplay on original circuit boards” and offers classic arcade titles like Pong and Ms. Pac-Man along with finds like Hydra and BurgerTime. There’s also a full-service kitchen and bar with flatbreads, sandwiches and shareable bites. Drinks include craft beer and cocktails along with real-sugar sodas.

Admission is $11.99 plus tax all day for all games. Monthly memberships available. All ages until 9 p.m., then it becomes 18-and-up or 21-and-up depending on location. Hours vary by location. Children under 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times. Five locations in Dallas, Richardson, Fort Worth, Denton and Arlington.

Nickel Mania

This family-owned nickel arcade has been open since 1996 and offers more than 125 games including racing games, prize games and skills games. The games don’t use actual nickels anymore, but you can bring your spare change to load onto rechargeable cards.

Admission is $4.49 plus tax for players and nonplayers, and games cost one to eight nickels per play. Hours vary depending on the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schedule.. 2661 Midway Road, Carrollton.

2018 File Photo / The Dallas Morning News Nickelrama in Garland is one of the few places that uses real nickels in its games. Each game costs from one to six nickels to play.

Nickelrama

This Garland arcade still uses real nickels for a variety of classic and modern games like pinball, Skee-Ball, Guitar Hero, NBA Hoops and lots of simulator and ticket games. Games take one to six nickels each.

Vending machines offer drinks, and you can also bring your own food and drink. You can even order pizza from nearby locations.

Admission is $5.95. Children 3 and under are free. Nickels are available at the cash register or at change machines, and you can also bring your own. Open 1 to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Two locations in Garland: 1238 Belt Line Road and 3046 Lavon Drive.

Retrocade

This free-play retro arcade in Rowlett offers unlimited all-day play for $12 on more than 80 games such as Galaga, Frogger, Rampage and more. The kitchen offers snacks with options like burgers, quesadillas and funnel cake bites, and the bar has more than 100 craft beer, cider and seltzer options.

Admission is $12 for all day play. Children under 5 are free. Monthly passes available for $25. Open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. 21 and up after 11 p.m. 6320 Dalrock Rd., Rowlett. retrocadeoftexas.com.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.