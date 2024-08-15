McKinney is holding its first literary festival

McKinney is turning a new page in its literary scene with the launch of a festival dedicated to spotlighting the voices of local and up-and-coming authors.

The Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library is holding its first literary fest.

“We have a local author collection at the library that is very popular and we decided that we wanted to do an event that celebrates the folks who contributed these books to our collection,” said manager of programs Gary Landeck.

During the two-day event, book lovers will get the chance to meet and engage with more than 60 local authors on the first day. Writers from different genres will also get the chance to read excerpts from their books.

Photo Courtesy from The Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library The festival ends with keynote speak author George Getchow.

“The main thing is that we want to offer an event that is unique in terms of author and book festivals here in North Texas, especially with the other components to it, other than just selling books,” Landeck said. “We also want the authors to have an opportunity to kind of reach out. You know, they may connect with people who are with new audiences.”

The readings kick off with Travis Davis, the author of One of Four: World War One Through the Eyes of an Unknown Soldier. It will end with Sheila Williamson reading an excerpt from Two Calls Blossoming Faith: Keeping Hope Alive.

Photo courtesy of The Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library / The Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library Dave Lieber, the investigative columnist from The Dallas Morning News will be the first keynote speaker at the Mckinney literary festival.

The event will also include panels, workshops and authors Dave Lieber, the investigative columnist from The Dallas Morning News, and Pulitzer Prize finalist George Getschow will give speeches.

Workshops will cover the art and business of freelance writing, memoir writing, character and plot development and other literary topics. Panel discussions include publishing, creative writing and the future of storytelling in Texas.

“The workshops and events that are taking place are geared for local authors, not just the general public,” said Ed Veal branch manager of Roy and Helen Hall Memorial Library.

The McKinney Literary Fest is free and open to the public. It will take place on Aug. 17 -18 at 10 a.m at 101 E. Hunt St. in Mckinney.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.