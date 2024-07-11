Viva la France! 10 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in North Texas

Fourth of July festivities might be in the rear window, but you’ll have another chance to toast independence this weekend with Bastille Day. The French national holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event in the French Revolution.

France might be a long way away, but North Texans never pass up a chance to celebrate, so we’ve rounded up a few ways to help you with a Bonne Fête Nationale right here in the Lone Star State. Remember to check the websites or social media associated with each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW.



FESTIVALS

Delpixel/shutterstock

LA FÊTE DE LA BASTILLE AT THE KIMBELL

The Kimbell Art Museum and Fort Worth Sister Cities International have teamed up to celebrate French art and culture. Enjoy live music by the Kim Platko Trio, a French-themed scavenger hunt with prizes and hands-on activities for all ages. Selected beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.

Details: Jul. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth. The event is free, but registration is required.

OOH LA LA BASTILLE DAY PARTY AT SWEET TOOTH HOTEL

The interactive art museum is hosting its second annual party for Bastille Day. Enjoy a glass of champagne, crepes, a mime performance from Daisy’s One World and music by DJ Kt Mills, who will spin French pop in the cocktail lounge. Purchase a VIP ticket and have your caricature drawn by a sketch artist. The first 25 guests receive a free beret.

Details: Jul. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sweet Tooth Hotel in Downtown Dallas. $21/general admission/$36.50 VIP admission.

BASTILLE ON BISHOP

Don your beret, grab your friends and celebrate the storming of the Bastille and Oak Cliff's unique French roots with food, wine, pop-up markets, live entertainment and shopping in Bishop Arts. The event is free, but you must purchase an event wine glass to consume alcoholic beverages at the festival.

Details: Jul. 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Bishop Arts District in Oak Cliff. Free/$30.



FRENCH BAKERIES

Alex Tihonovs/shutterstock

SALUT PARIS BAKERY

Chef Jean Chrispin Djomo moved to the US from Cameroon to pursue his dream of baking. After training in traditional French patisserie and viennoiserie, he opened Salut Paris Bakery where he crafts original pastries using time-honored recipes and techniques. Indulge in one of his unique culinary treats that are hard to find anywhere else in the US. Starting July 8, enjoy a French breakfast with a coffee of your choice and any croissant and receive 20% off.

BISOUS BISOUS PÂTISSERIE

This shop’s name -- Bisous Bisous, means Kiss, Kiss in French. It’s a nod to the kiss on each cheek the French use to greet friends and loved ones. The shop specializes in French-style pastries and macarons (not to be confused with American macaroons) are their signature item.

RAVELIN BAKERY

Looking for a crusty French bread made with whole and natural ingredients? You can find it and a selection of European-style pastries at Ravelin Bakery in Denton. Different breads are on the menu Tuesday through Saturday, although Country Sourdough, French loaf and Baguettes are featured daily. Stop by on Friday for Brioche, or on Saturday for a Bavarian Rye.

D’CARAMEL PATISSERIE

The Viennese-style breakfast pastries are made from scratch in-house and rolled by hand daily. The meticulous process ensures the right balance of crunchiness and buttery flavor. Desserts include classic French favorites such as Basque Cheesecake, Apricot Almond Tarts and Raspberry Chocolate Mousse which are all created with a modern flair. Be sure to treat yourself to a barista-prepared espresso while you're there.



FRENCH COOKING CLASSES

Serenko Natalia

BASTILLE DAY GOURMET MENU

Dive in to authentic French cooking with a hands-on class where you work collaboratively with other students in teams. A chef will guide you through a 2-hour session of a menu that includes Honey Baked Brie, Coq au Vin, Gratin Provencale and Lava Cake for dessert. Enjoy a complimentary glass of French wine while you cook. Don't worry about writing everything down, all the recipes will be emailed to you so you can recreate these dishes later at home.

Details: Jul. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at My French Recipe in Plano. $99 per person.

FRENCH HERITAGE MACARONS

Sur la Table pays homage to its French heritage in this 3-hour macaron class. You will work with other students in groups of four while the chef instructor teaches you how to make two macaron flavors — Peach and Champagne, and Crème Brûlée. You’ll learn to make the batter, how to correctly meringue eggs, tips for coloring the batter and how to pipe and bake the macarons.

Details: Jul. 13 at 9 a.m. at Sur la Table on Knox St. in Dallas. $89 per person.

COUPLES COOK: FRENCH STEAKHOUSE

Grab your honey for a night out of French cooking Texas-style. You'll create a menu that includes: Salad of Frisee, Steak au Poivre (pan-fried steak with peppercorn sauce), Pommes Anna (thin layers of baked potatoes), Haricots Vert (French green beans) and Chocolate Pots de Creme (baked chocolate pudding). At the end of class, you'll sit down to enjoy the results of your efforts with a glass of French wine.

Details: Jul. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Market in Fort Worth. $105 per person.

