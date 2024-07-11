Fort Worth’s KWC Performing Arts will close after 35 years

When the curtain closes on “Matilda” on Aug. 4, it will be the last performance not just for the cast but also for KWC Performing Arts staff members.

The nonprofit, formerly known as Kids Who Care, has been part of the Fort Worth theater scene for 35 years, producing shows, offering musical and theater classes and giving many performers their first onstage experience.

“It has been a joyful journey to teach children the power of art to heal and bridge our lives,” founder and executive director Deborah Jung said in a statement. “Anyone who spent any length of time at Kids Who Care has been gifted the tools and the voice to create change.”

KWC Performing Arts made its home in the Cultural District, performing at the W.E. Scott Theatre inside the Fort Worth Community Arts Center at 1300 Gendy St.

The future of the community arts center has been up in the air for more than a year after the city announced that the building is in need of extensive repairs and began the process to look for a developer. After considering proposals from two developers, city officials said neither plan fit their vision and announced they will reevaluate how to proceed.

The release announcing the closure did not mention this process as a reason for closing and did not immediately offer additional comments on the matter.

“William E. Scott Theatre has been a delight. Fort Worth’s finest city leaders, foundation dreamers and musical theater artists provided everything we needed,” Jung continued. “Sometimes, God gives us endings. Our job now is to bless, release and do the Kids Who Care ‘thing’ — finish well!”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

