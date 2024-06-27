Where to catch Fourth of July fireworks in Denton County and beyond

Hot dogs, parades and a plethora of red, white and blue decor are the makings of many Independence Day celebrations. However, some Americans think no event would be complete without the holiday’s signature feature: fireworks.

Denton is forgoing fireworks this year and retrying its drone show at the July Jubilee on Wednesday night. The city’s Yankee Doodle Parade and Liberty Run will return on Saturday morning in downtown Denton.

So, if you’re left wondering where to catch the fireworks in Denton County — we’ve got you covered.

Saturday, June 29

Lake Cities Fourth of July

Where: Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive

When: 4 p.m. Saturday; parade at 9 a.m.

Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores’ big celebration kicks off with a parade at 9 a.m. Then, starting at 4 p.m., gather for free children’s activities, vendors and entertainment, including music by Emerald City Band and Animals, a Maroon 5 tribute band. Fireworks start at dusk, around 9 p.m.

Sanger’s 2024 Freedom Fest

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Porter Park, off Keaton Road near Interstate 35

Sanger’s celebration brings the Bellamy Brothers, vendors, water slides, carnival rides and more to Porter Park, capped off by a 25-minute fireworks show synchronized to music. There’s no general parking at the park for this event, so free shuttle buses start running at 4:30 p.m. from parking lots at First Baptist Church, 708 S. Fifth St.; Sanger Middle School, 105 N. Berry St.; Chisholm Trail Elementary School, 812 N. Keaton Road; Sanger High School, 100 Indian Lane; and Sanger ISD Administration Building, 601 Elm St.

Coppell Party in the Park

Where: Andy Brown Park East, 260 Parkway Blvd.

When: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Coppell’s Party in the Park celebration offers a variety of food, drinks and entertainment. Escape, a Journey cover band, will kick off the evening, followed by a performance by the Taylor Pace Orchestra. In addition, there will be lawn games and a 200-piece drone show followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Red, White & Lewisville

Where: Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday

Lewisville is celebrating on Tuesday with live music by country singer Jade Flores and Journey tribute act Escape, plus vendors, food trucks and crafts for kids. The free event concludes with a fireworks show around 9:35 p.m. with live music by the Lewisville High School Orchestra.

Wednesday, July 3

Carrollton Community Fireworks Display

Where: Josey Ranch Lake, 1700 Keller Springs Road

When: 9:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday

If you are only interested in the fireworks, Carrollton has just the thing for you. In a 15-minute display over Josey Ranch Lake, viewers will be able to see a colorful array of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Little Elm July Jubilee

Where: Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway, and Little Elm High School, 1900 Walker Lane

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Little Elm’s Fourth of July activities won’t happen as usual this year because of flooding at the park, but the city will still celebrate with two simultaneous fireworks shows over Lewisville Lake, with viewing areas at Little Elm Park and Little Elm High School. The shows will begin around 9 p.m.

At Little Elm Park, which opens for spectators at 7 p.m., parking is $10 per vehicle if you don’t have an annual parking pass. There’s no parking fee for the show at Little Elm High.

Flower Mound Independence Fest 2024

Where: Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane

When: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Flower Mound’s Independence Fest offers a slew of activities to enjoy on the holiday. Country singer-songwriter Pat Green returns to headline the event. There will also be a children’s parade with activities and food, a vintage car show, food trucks and a kids’ zone. Fireworks begin at 9:50 p.m.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Where: Around Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium, at the corner of Dallas Parkway and Main Street

When: 9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Frisco’s Fireworks Extravaganza — part of the city’s two-day Freedom Fest — is a 20-minute show that can be viewed in the area around Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium. The free show starts after the FC Dallas soccer match ends.

Fireworks on the Fairway

Where: Omni PGA Frisco Resort, 4341 PGA Parkway

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4

In addition to fireworks, Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s celebration includes music by Downtown Fever, carnival games, food trucks and a drone show over Fields Ranch. However, tickets and parking passes are required for admission and have sold out.

The Colony’s Liberty by the Lake

Where: The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4

The Colony starts the day with a parade at 10 a.m. In the evening, Liberty by the Lake will offer live music, food trucks, carnival rides and a watermelon-eating contest beginning at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m., and all parking is free.

Trophy Club 2024 Fireworks Celebration

Where: Independence Park, 500 Parkview Drive

When: July 4, 6 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4

Trophy Club’s Independence Day event will have live music, family activities and food. Admission and the concert are free as are the activities. Fireworks will begin at 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Northlake Independence Day Celebration at Hilltop

Where: Hilltop Truck Park, 8150 Thompson Road

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Celebrating with an inaugural fireworks show at Hilltop Truck Park, which promises to have plenty of outdoor covered seating, a variety of food trucks and refreshing drinks available. The acoustic duo Haworth will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m., and fireworks will start at 8:45 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

