Dallas Latinas launch new collection with Foot Locker featuring Chicano inspired apparel

Foot Locker stores across North Texas will be featuring a new collection from two Dallas Latinas. The new line from Malcriadas Collective called “Chrome Angels” will feature T-shirts and shorts.

Malcriadas Collective is a streetwear brand in Dallas founded by artists BB Velez and Rosa Rodriguez. Since 2019, they have combined their Mexican-American childhoods and their love for Chicano culture to create artwork people can wear. The collective first collaborated with Foot Locker in 2022 as part of the retailer’s “Home Grown” collection, which showcased designers across the country.

Malcriadas’ first Foot Locker collection, “Estilo Tejano,” was inspired by their Texas roots. The duo believes the future of streetwear is women.

Fabian Guerrero Malcriadas Collective's latest collection features work by Dallas-based artists Felipe Velez and Haze Soto.

“We're trying to break those gender roles, so it's kind of like a peek into the future of what streetwear is going to be,” Velez said.

For the new collection, Malcriadas worked with Dallas-based artists Felipe Velez and Haze Soto to create three designs. The collection features a ballpoint pen drawing of the Malcriadas Collective logo on white T-shirts and shorts. Its two black T-shirt and shorts designs read “El Futuro Es La Mujer” and “Chrome Angels” in graffiti lettering.

“Everything that we put into this brand is a representation of who we are as a people,” Velez said. “We highlight who we are, how we grew up and how our culture is.”

The collection will be sold at Foot Locker locations starting June 29. Locations include Shops at Red Bird, the Parks Mall at Arlington, Hillside Village Shopping Center, Wynnewood Village, Lincoln Park and a pop-up location at Stonebriar Centre.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.