Ditch the tie. 13 Father's Day events around North Texas that Dad will love

Father's Day is this weekend and many find themselves stumped for what to get dear old Dad on his special day.

Let's face it, your dad doesn't need another tie. What he would absolutely love is more time spent with you.

The Go See DFW calendar is a great resource for choosing the perfect Father's Day outing, and to help you out even more, we've pulled together a list of some noteworthy weekend picks the whole family will love.



MUSIC

ROCKWALL CONCERT BY THE LAKE

Where: The Harbor Amphitheater – 2059 Summer Lee Dr., Rockwall

When: June 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

If dad loves '80s-era arena rock, you won’t want to miss the Journey tribute band Escape at Rockwall’s Harbor Amphitheater. The Dallas-based band has performed its musical tribute all over the DFW metroplex. The band's veteran musicians bring a dynamic, high-energy presentation to every show.

VITRUVIAN NIGHTS LIVE

Where: Vitruvian Park – 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

When: June 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $39-$106

The annual summer concert series kicks off on Thursday with '80s music from The Spazmatics. Guests can play outdoor games and purchase bites to eat and beverages from local food trucks. The concert is open to the entire family, including Fido!

FATHER’S DAY MATINEE WITH RICKI DEREK & THE VEGAS SIX

Where: Scat Cat Lounge – 111 West 4th St., Fort Worth

When: June 16 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $25-$30

Raise a glass and celebrate Dad old-school with a Father’s Day matinee show by Rick Derek & the Vegas Six. Ricki and his swinging band perform songs that Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Tony Bennett and Bobby Darin made so popular. It's like a show on the Strip in Vegas without losing all the money!





COMEDY

NEPHEW TOMMY’S FATHER’S DAY COMEDY SHOW

Where: Majestic Theatre – 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: June 15 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $39-$99

Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles is the nephew of comedian Steve Harvey. He's also the co-host of his uncle's morning show where he frequently makes prank phone calls. He'll bring special guests Tony T. Roberts and Dominique to the Majestic for a show in honor of fathers everywhere.



COMEDY DADS: FATHER’S DAY SPECTACULAR

Where: Plano House of Comedy – 7301 Lone Star Dr., Suite A-110, Plano

When: June 16 at 4 p.m.

Cost: $20

If dad is looking for a few laughs, head to Plano House of Comedy for a show that features an all-dad comedian lineup. Each performer brings a unique comedic style and collectively have made appearances on HBO, America's Got Talent, Showtime, Fox and more.





THEATER

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE ADVENTURE OF THE ELUSIVE EAR

Where: Stage West - 821 W Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Through June 23

Cost: $38-$47

Stage West takes on a zany, mystery adventure in its latest production. Set in 1888, the mysterious (and yet unknown) Vincent van Gogh presents Sherlock Holmes with a unique case. With the help of his partner Dr. Watson and his love interest Irene Adler, Holmes attempts to solve one of the most audacious crimes of the Victorian era and uncover a Post-Impressionist conspiracy.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Where: Art Centre Theatre – 1400 Summit Ave., Plano

When: Through July 19

Cost: $20

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy about a part-time bartender and singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. It features the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more.

SCENES FROM THE ODYSSEY

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheater – 1500 Tenison Pkwy., Dallas

When: Through June 23

Cost: $15-$20

Shakespeare Dallas kicks off another season of Shakespeare in the Park this weekend just in time for Father's Day. This time the group takes on a modern retelling of The Odyssey. The story follows Odysseus on his 10-year journey home. Along the way, he encounters a powerful sorceress, a Cyclops, beautiful murderous women of the sea and others.

SPECIAL EXCURSIONS

FATHER’S DAY & JUNETEENTH FAMILY FUN WEEKEND

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: June 15-17

Cost: $10-$16

Treat Dad to a variety of events happening in honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth this weekend at the Dallas Arboretum. He can get a close-up look at vintage cars from Classic Chassis Car Club, peruse fine art from 60 top-tier artists at Artscape and enjoy live music throughout the Garden. And Dad will definitely want to unwind and relax in one of the 150 hammocks over in shady Pecan Grove. They're part of the Arboretum's newest exhibit, “Swinging Summer Hammocks.”

FATHER’S DAY COOKOUT AT THE FORT WORTH ZOO

Where: Fort Worth Zoo – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: June 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Adults $85, Children $30

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Dad? Head to the Fort Worth Zoo for an exclusive after-hours cookout. Enjoy dinner at Safari Village and Crocodile Cafe, meet the Zoo’s outreach animals, and get after-hours access to Predators of Asia & Africa habitats. Plus, you can surprise Dad with an African lion adoption.

FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL EXCURSION

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad – 705 S. Main St., Grapevine

When: June 16 at 12:50 p.m.

Cost: $18-$72

Who doesn’t love the thrill of riding the rails? Treat Dad to a memorable experience on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Hop aboard the authentic, vintage coaches for a scenic journey along the historic Cotton Belt Route.





EXHIBITIONS

JOHN WAYNE: AN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

Where: Fort Worth Stockyards, Historic Exhibits Building – 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

When: June 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $0-$22.95

The 14,000-square-foot exhibit features memorabilia from John Wayne's life, including props, costumes, family photos, and handwritten letters. The exhibit also includes a tour of Wayne's life and highlights different aspects of his legacy, starting with his childhood and career. To celebrate Father’s Day, the newly expanded museum will offer free walk-in admission to all dads on June 16.

MOVING PICTURES: KARL STRUSS AND THE RISE OF HOLLYWOOD

Where: Amon Carter Museum of American Art - 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: May 12-Aug. 25

Cost: Free

Is Dad a movie buff? If he is, then check out this multi-media exhibition that celebrates the career and influence of Karl Struss, a photographer and cinematographer who documented Hollywood’s Golden Age. It features archival materials, films, and more than 100 photographs from the Carter’s extensive Struss Artist Archive.



