5 can’t-miss artists to catch at Fair Park's first TwoGether Land festival this weekend

The inaugural TwoGether Land, an off shoot of last year’s ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, will kick off Saturday in Fair Park. The festival will feature headliners Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto and Gucci Mane. The complete line-up is available on the festival’s website.

General admission for both days is $199, with platinum packages topping out at over $1,000. The event will take place, rain or shine, entirely outdoors, per the event’s website.

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land festival,” said J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, in a statement. “Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community.”

There’s lots of great performances to choose from, but to help narrow your choices a little, we’ve assembled a playlist of five can’t-miss artists who will help anchor the inaugural TwoGether Land event.

(Warning: Some of the songs and videos featured below contain explicit language, visuals and/or references.)



Summer Walker

Atlanta-born R&B singer Summer Walker has risen quickly to the front ranks of the genre, having collaborated with Drake, SZA, Usher, 21 Savage and Cardi B in the last decade. With two full-length studio albums under her belt, Walker has kept a steady stream of material flowing in between, most recently the Clear 2: Soft Life mixtape, which dropped in 2023

Lil Wayne

The influence wielded by the man born Dwayne Michael Carter is considerable. Bearing down on three decades in the business, the rapper best known as Lil Wayne has sold over 120 million albums worldwide, earned a slew of awards (including multiple Grammys) and is considered among the best rappers of all time. It’s been four years (and counting) since his last solo LP, but he’s stayed busy with collaborative projects like 2023’s Welcome 2 Collegrove.

Erica Banks

DeSoto native Banks exploded into the spotlight thanks to TikTok, which catapulted her into a major label record deal, on the strength of her viral single “Buss It.” She dropped both her full-length studio debut (Diary of the Flow Queen) and her fifth mixtape (Class in Session) in 2022.

Big Tuck

This year marks Big Tuck (born Cedric Lee Juan Tuck)’s 20th year as a rapper, and the South Dallas native is also marking the 20th anniversary of his blistering, landmark debut Purple Hulk, which features the indelible North Texas classic, “Southside da Realist.” Although nearly a decade has passed since his last studio album (2015’s Dinero Stacks Revenue), Big Tuck has kept a hand in, releasing a stream of singles, including 2023’s “No Stains” and “Hold Up.”

Dorrough

Another Dallas legend — he of 2009 smash hit “Ice Cream Paint Job,” from his debut album, Dorrough Music — who has cast a long shadow over his fellow North Texas artists. The Dallas native dropped his first full-length project in six years in 2023, as Star Baby followed 2017’s Ride wit Me. Dorrough has also lent his flow as a featured artist on tracks from Yung Nation, Lil’ Flip and Z-Ro and Tum Tum.

TwoGether Land Festival, Fair Park in Dallas. May 25-26. Tickets are $106.79-$1,470.62.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at preston@kxt.org or find him on X (@prestonjones).