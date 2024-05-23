4 tips for artists applying for grants

North Texas artists are often in search of funding and one of the best ways to find it is through grants.

Simply put, grants are funds organizations set aside for applicants who meet certain requirements and get selected.

In April, Arts Access hosted a Funding Fair for artists. We'll be sharing tips from the experts at the fair who advised artists on everything from grants to gallery representation. First up is Ann Fields, KERA’s director of grants and foundations.

We spoke to Fields about how artists can successfully secure some of this coveted funding.

Here are her tips for applying for grant funding:

Set aside a realistic amount of time to apply

Artists often want to get through the tedious application process as quickly as possible, but Fields said applications require a long prep time. Realistically, applicants can’t pull together a good application in just a few hours.

“Give yourself plenty of time, because the applications can be very long,” she said. “They may require you to do some additional digging. They may require you to pull some stats together. They may require you to pull a budget together.”

She recommends setting a personal deadline about a month before the actual due date. So if the official application is due May 30, start working on the application no later than April 30.

Spend time developing relationships

Fields said securing grant funding goes beyond the application itself. It’s important to attend events and be out in the community meeting funders.

She suggested events like the funders forums held by the Center for Nonprofit Management in Dallas.

“It's a chance for you to actually sit in a room with funders and listen to what they're looking for, what they're interested in, funding, time frames, do's and don'ts, tips. So that's really good for building relationships,” Field said.

Make sure you have a strong support system

The grant application process is not only tedious, it can be an emotional roller coaster. That’s why Fields said applicants should have three important people in their corner: a wordsmith, cheerleader and finance expert.

After going through your application again and again, you’ll need someone who’ll edit and catch your typos. You’ll also need someone who’ll boost your spirits when you get declined for grants.

“You want somebody who will be there to say, ‘Yes, even though you may have been declined, you're still a great artist. You're still a great singer. You're still a great painter,’ ” Fields said.

Lastly, she said you want someone on your team who’s good with numbers and will catch math mistakes. That person needs to make sure your budget is spotless.

Know how to share who you are as an artist

Artists need to know who they are and must be prepared to explain their mission in a 30-second “elevator speech,” according to Fields.

“You've got to be able to communicate it in a way that funders are interested in it and that funders see that you're the type of artist or arts organization they want to fund,” she said.

Fields said funders often have a specific idea of who they’d like to fund, whether that’s a fiber artist or musical artist. That’s why it’s important for artists to know what they bring to the table.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

