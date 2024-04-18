5 ways North Texas artists can successfully partner with brands

Think of a Samsung Galaxy ad in Times Square or a Zumiez skate park in Dallas.

These are some of the projects North Texas artists Mariell Guzman and Drigo Rodriguez have done through brand partnerships. They’ve also worked with brands like IBM, Louis Vuitton, Dickies and Meow Wolf.

Rodriguez said artists can develop a steady stream of partnerships by proving themselves initially and growing their portfolio.

“I think once you work with a big brand, another big brand will see that and be like, ‘Oh, he knows how the process is, how to work with a larger brand or how to work within branding.’ ”

Here are some other tips from Rodriguez and Guzman for how artists can land a brand partnership:

1. Use social media to present your artwork to brands and keep an authentic voice

Guzman got her first big brand partnership when the apparel company Dickies found her on Instagram. Since then, brands have continued to connect with her on the social media platform. She said it’s important that artists create social accounts that are a true reflection of themselves and what they care about.

“When [brands] tell me why my Instagram kind of stood out to them, they just say I have a very definite kind of brand or aesthetic,” she said. Guzman has also been told her captions and videos feel authentic.

2. Maintain your relationship with brands

While one-off brand partnerships with artists can be common, Rodriguez has maintained his relationship with brands like Zumiez who’ve partnered with him on several projects.

He first created artwork for the brand in 2017 for the release event of a skate shoe. Then in 2019, they invited him to paint Dallas’ 4DWN skate park for their Best Foot Forward Finals course.

Rodriguez said he tries to be easy to work with, fun and genuine.

“You tend to connect with their team and you follow each other and talk to each other here and there,” Rodriguez said. “You keep each other in mind, stay connected. Then later on something will come up and they'll think of you.”

3. Read and re-read the contract

Guzman urges fellow artists to read their contracts carefully.

She once thought art school would equip her to sell her art. “But literally [I] did not get taught anything about the business side [of being an artist] or contracts.”

Now, she knows the importance of securing a deposit before a project begins and writing in “kill” fees – a predetermined amount of payment she’ll receive if a project is canceled – in order to safeguard her finances.

Guzman also pays attention to licensing agreements which secure future payment for reproductions of her work.

4. Don’t be afraid to negotiate

Rodriguez said up-and-coming artists can be afraid that they’ll lose a project if they say “no” to brands. But he said it’s important to speak up and share your artistic viewpoint.

“I think learning to negotiate is huge. They're not going to drop you the second you say you won’t do something,” he said.

He said some brands will have certain elements or color palettes in mind. It’s about working with them to find common ground between their interests and where artists can include their own voice.

5. Consider the opportunity cost

When artists are starting out, Rodriguez said if they can afford to, it’s sometimes worth it to take projects that will build their portfolio and lead to bigger projects.

“So sometimes you have to take the opportunity, whether that's doing it at supply costs or doing it for lower than you typically would to get that portfolio piece,” he said.

Rodriguez said it’s a “stacking” strategy he implemented in his own career that has paid off.

“Now I got a mural, now I got a larger mural, now I got a brand project deal and different stuff to really make a strong portfolio so that people would reach out to me and say ‘I see that you worked with this company or you did this really large mural.’ ”

