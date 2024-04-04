Instagram alert: ‘Eyeboretum’ fantasy garden is Dallas Arts Month’s big scene stealer

Artist Tony Tasset’s 30-foot-tall sculpture in downtown Dallas, the Eye, will invite a closer look in April as part of the second annual Eyeboretum, presented by Headington Companies and the Joule hotel. It used to be that the massive orb anchored a one-night-only private gala (named, what else, the Eye Ball) to close out the Dallas Art Fair, but last year organizers opened it up to the public for special programming all month long instead. It was a hit.

The fiberglass, resin and steel orb will once again be the centerpiece of a walk-through interactive experience that includes themed bars, elaborately decorated gardens and a variety of other Instagram-worthy vignettes. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The proceeds help support the Dallas Art Fair Foundation’s education programs.

Details: Friday through April 14. 1601 Main St., Dallas, across from the Joule hotel. theeyeballdallas.com.