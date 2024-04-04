© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Instagram alert: ‘Eyeboretum’ fantasy garden is Dallas Arts Month’s big scene stealer

KERA
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
People take photos and enjoy cotton candy at the Eyeboretum at The Eye at the Joule on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Dallas.
Elías Valverde II
/
The Dallas Morning News
People take photos and enjoy cotton candy at the Eyeboretum at The Eye at the Joule on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Dallas.

Artist Tony Tasset’s 30-foot-tall sculpture in downtown Dallas, the Eye, will invite a closer look in April as part of the second annual Eyeboretum, presented by Headington Companies and the Joule hotel. It used to be that the massive orb anchored a one-night-only private gala (named, what else, the Eye Ball) to close out the Dallas Art Fair, but last year organizers opened it up to the public for special programming all month long instead. It was a hit.

The fiberglass, resin and steel orb will once again be the centerpiece of a walk-through interactive experience that includes themed bars, elaborately decorated gardens and a variety of other Instagram-worthy vignettes. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under. The proceeds help support the Dallas Art Fair Foundation’s education programs.

Details: Friday through April 14. 1601 Main St., Dallas, across from the Joule hotel. theeyeballdallas.com.

