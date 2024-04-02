‘FuturePresentPast’: Video Art Night, the Aurora pop-up show, returns to Dallas Art Fair

Pegasus Plaza will transform into an outdoor immersive video art exhibition for one night.

“Video Art Night,” an art pop-up in downtown Dallas, returns to Dallas Art Fair on Friday. The event is presented by Aurora, a Dallas-based arts organization that combines art, technology and community. This will also lead to Aurora’s sixth biennial exhibition featuring regional and international artists at Dallas City Hall in November.

Video artworks by Texas-based artists will be displayed on a 4-by-8-foot tall panel and will explore Aurora’s biennial theme “FuturePresentPast.” Artists were chosen based on work submissions that encompassed topics such as community connections, health advocacy, environmental sustainability and the impact of displacement and migration on evolving cities.

Jiatong Yao Video still from this year's featured artist Jiatong Yao's piece titled "Toothopia."

Elizabeth Garcia, an artist who goes by UXRA, said she will be showing her piece titled “Trinity,” which is set at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

“The bridge makes a shape of a Trinity knot,” she said. “The space in-between the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge is a place where nothing exists except the now. Anything that passes is traveling through a thin veil of possibility. A place where anyone who enters can change history in a blink of an eye.”

This year’s featured artists also include Courtney Ware, Evita Tezeno, Experimenta.I., Holly Veselka, Jiatong Yao, LabSynthE, Melanie Clemmons and Zak Loyd, Weyni Kahsay and Yuliya Lanina.

Details: Pegasus Plaza is at the corner of Main and Akard streets. Projections will run 8-10 p.m. Live music and a DJ set by DJ Blake will be 6-10 p.m., in parallel with the curated program.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

