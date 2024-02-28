Hear, hear: Local musicians to have on your radar for the Fort Worth Music Festival

The Fort Worth Music Festival returns to the Historic Stockyards Feb. 28-March 2 with a jam-packed roster that includes more than 70 performances on eight different stages.

The Fort Worth Report rounded up a list of local acts across Fort Worth and Granbury for you to check out this weekend. You might just find your new favorite band.

General admission passes for Wednesday are $25 dollars. Click here for additional information about prices and ticket packages through the end of the weekend.

Here is a schedule of their performances:

Thursday

Mel Garsek

2-3 p.m. Feb. 29

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Matt Tedder

3:05-4:05 p.m. Feb. 29

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Keegan McInroe

4:10-5:10 p.m. Feb. 29

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Said The People

7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 29

Love Shack

Friday

Bubba Bellin

4-5 p.m. March 1

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Shelby Stone

4:30-5:30 p.m. March 1

White Elephant

Nick Brumley

4-5:30 p.m. March 1

Cowboy Channel Studio

KVDE

5-6 p.m. March 1

Busch Light Stage

Terry Rasor

6-7 p.m. March 1

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Summer Dean

8-9:15 p.m. March 1

White Elephant

Kerri Lick

9-10 p.m. March 1

Tannahill’s Lounge

Louie Thesinger

9-10:15 p.m. March 1

Busch Light Stage

Grady Spencer & The Work

10-11:30 p.m. March 1

Tannahill’s Music Hall

Saturday

The Vintage Yell

2-3 p.m. March 2

White Elephant

Tejas Brothers

4-5:15 p.m. March 2

Busch Light Stage

Dustin Massey

5:15-6:30 p.m. March 2

Hear Fort Worth Stage

Abraham Alexander

7-8:30 p.m. March 2

Cowboy Channel Studio

Palmer Anthony

7-8:30 p.m. March 2

Love Shack

September Moon

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 2

Tannahill’s Lounge

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.