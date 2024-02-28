© 2024 KERA News
Hear, hear: Local musicians to have on your radar for the Fort Worth Music Festival

By Marcheta Fornoff | Fort Worth Report
Published February 28, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST
Bubba Bellin is one of more than 20 local acts who will take the stage at the Fort Worth Music Festival Feb. 28-March 2.
The Fort Worth Music Festival returns to the Historic Stockyards Feb. 28-March 2 with a jam-packed roster that includes more than 70 performances on eight different stages.

The Fort Worth Report rounded up a list of local acts across Fort Worth and Granbury for you to check out this weekend. You might just find your new favorite band.

General admission passes for Wednesday are $25 dollars. Click here for additional information about prices and ticket packages through the end of the weekend.

Here is a schedule of their performances:

Thursday

Mel Garsek
2-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Matt Tedder
3:05-4:05 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Keegan McInroe
4:10-5:10 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Said The People
7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 29
Love Shack

Friday

Bubba Bellin
4-5 p.m. March 1
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Shelby Stone
4:30-5:30 p.m. March 1
White Elephant

Nick Brumley
4-5:30 p.m. March 1
Cowboy Channel Studio

KVDE
5-6 p.m. March 1
Busch Light Stage

Terry Rasor 
6-7 p.m. March 1
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Summer Dean
8-9:15 p.m. March 1
White Elephant

Kerri Lick
9-10 p.m. March 1
Tannahill’s Lounge

Louie Thesinger
9-10:15 p.m. March 1
Busch Light Stage

Grady Spencer & The Work
10-11:30 p.m. March 1
Tannahill’s Music Hall

Saturday

The Vintage Yell
2-3 p.m. March 2
White Elephant

Tejas Brothers
4-5:15 p.m. March 2
Busch Light Stage

Dustin Massey
5:15-6:30 p.m. March 2
Hear Fort Worth Stage

Abraham Alexander
7-8:30 p.m. March 2
Cowboy Channel Studio

Palmer Anthony
7-8:30 p.m. March 2
Love Shack

September Moon
11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 2
Tannahill’s Lounge

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Arts & Culture music festivalscountry musicFort Worth Report
