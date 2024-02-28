Hear, hear: Local musicians to have on your radar for the Fort Worth Music Festival
The Fort Worth Music Festival returns to the Historic Stockyards Feb. 28-March 2 with a jam-packed roster that includes more than 70 performances on eight different stages.
The Fort Worth Report rounded up a list of local acts across Fort Worth and Granbury for you to check out this weekend. You might just find your new favorite band.
General admission passes for Wednesday are $25 dollars. Click here for additional information about prices and ticket packages through the end of the weekend.
Here is a schedule of their performances:
Thursday
Mel Garsek
2-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Matt Tedder
3:05-4:05 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Keegan McInroe
4:10-5:10 p.m. Feb. 29
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Said The People
7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 29
Love Shack
Friday
Bubba Bellin
4-5 p.m. March 1
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Shelby Stone
4:30-5:30 p.m. March 1
White Elephant
Nick Brumley
4-5:30 p.m. March 1
Cowboy Channel Studio
KVDE
5-6 p.m. March 1
Busch Light Stage
Terry Rasor
6-7 p.m. March 1
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Summer Dean
8-9:15 p.m. March 1
White Elephant
Kerri Lick
9-10 p.m. March 1
Tannahill’s Lounge
Louie Thesinger
9-10:15 p.m. March 1
Busch Light Stage
Grady Spencer & The Work
10-11:30 p.m. March 1
Tannahill’s Music Hall
Saturday
The Vintage Yell
2-3 p.m. March 2
White Elephant
Tejas Brothers
4-5:15 p.m. March 2
Busch Light Stage
Dustin Massey
5:15-6:30 p.m. March 2
Hear Fort Worth Stage
Abraham Alexander
7-8:30 p.m. March 2
Cowboy Channel Studio
Palmer Anthony
7-8:30 p.m. March 2
Love Shack
September Moon
11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. March 2
Tannahill’s Lounge
Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.
This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.