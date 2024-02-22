Erykah Badu, Dallas Blooms, Messy Love and other fun things to do in North Texas this weekend

The weather is warming up and so is the North Texas arts scene! There's a lot going on in our neck of the woods this weekend so let the GO SEE DFW calendar help with the planning. Here are a few weekend picks you might want to try on for size.

FESTIVALS/EXPOS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

DALLAS BLOOMS

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Feb. 24- Apr. 8

Cost: $13-$22

Dallas Blooms, the Dallas Arboretum's annual spring festival, kicks off this Saturday. The garden will be filled with more than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs to create the largest and most colorful floral display in the Southwest. New this year is a living backdrop of six sprawling plant walls placed throughout the garden with more than 10,000 plants.



MILLHOUSE WINTER ARTFEST

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill – 610 Elm St., McKinney

When: Feb. 24 & 25, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $22-$24

Peruse the works of over 65 fine artists, jewelers, potters, woodworkers, photographers, fiber artists, and more inside the historic McKinney Cotton Mill this weekend. Enjoy coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, and snacks at White Box Roastery, and food by Flaming Grill BBQ.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Where: AT&T Stadium – 1 AT&T Way, Arlington

When: Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: $37-$310

The world’s top supercross dirt bike racers compete on a dirt track on the field at AT&T Stadium. Watch the bikers maneuver through tight corners, jumps, bumps and other challenges. Get there early to meet the pros at a FanFest event before the race.

THEATER/SPOKEN WORD

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

TOWN FOR SALE

Where: Ochre House Theatre – 825 Exposition Ave., Dallas

When: through Mar. 2

Cost: $12-$25

Milk Springs is a secluded resort town that was originally known for its healing waters. Now it's just dying on the vine. In fact, it's in danger of disappearing off the map all together. That is until a stranger arrives with a mysterious plan, and he is quickly caught up in a mistaken identity. Can his intentions be unraveled before the town disappears for good?



DUST BOWL

Where: Wyly Theatre – 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: Feb.23-25

Cost: $45

The vocal group Verdigris Ensemble reprises its 2020 production of Dust Bowl this weekend at the Wyly Theatre in Dallas. The multi-media show presents first-hand accounts of survivors of the Dust Bowl with newspaper articles and diary entries and features a bluegrass band, video projection, and choreographed movement. For more about the production readJerome Weeks KERA story from 2020.



MESSY LOVE

Where: Artstillery – 723 Fort Worth Ave., Dallas

When: Feb.24 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $15

The third annual production of Messy Love, is an evening of spoken word, poetry and song. This not-Valentine's Day favorite celebrates all the untold love stories, even the messy ones.





MUSIC

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

ERYKAH BADU

Where: The Factory – 2713 Canton St., Dallas

When: Feb.24 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $65-$300

The Factory in Deep Ellum celebrates the R&B, soul and hip hop artist this weekend with a Birthday Bash.

GRANBURY JAZZ FEST

Where: Dora Lee Langdon Center - 308 E Pearl St., Granbury

When: Feb.24 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Cost: Free

Head to Downtown Granbury on Saturday for 3rd Annual Jazz Fest. The free music festival features performances on 3 stages from 17 bands, including the Texas Gypsies, Brad Leali, the Mike Steinel Quintet with Rosanna Eckert and Retrophonis.



SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

COWTOWN MARATHON

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center – 3401 W Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth When: Feb. 24-25

Cost: Check website

The event offers 6 races to choose from: Adult 5K and 10K races that happen on Saturday. And half, full and ultra marathons that are run on Sunday. There's also a separate kids 5K on Saturday that's expected to draw over 8000 students. You can register in advance or the day of the race.



Visit Go See DFWto find even more events.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

KERA Arts is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

