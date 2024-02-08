Fort Worth weekend happenings: Dragons roar, Dog Days return, hissing booth selfies beckon

Feel like January dragged on for far too long? The Kimbell Art Museum offers a second chance at celebrating new beginnings with its Lunar New Year Celebration. Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day, The Cicada is hosting a holiday-themed market complete with a “hissing booth” and special guests from the North Texas Wildlife Center. Music fans can attend a tribute concert to Earth, Wind & Fire, and Dog Days at the botanic garden invite “pawrents” to plan a playdate for fur babies.

Pay tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

The 21st night of September is far away, but there’s never a bad time to revisit the works of Earth, Wind and Fire. Local musician Taylor Pace is prepared to do just that in celebration of Black History Month.

What: Taylor Pace tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: The Warehouse FW, 1125 E. Berry St.

Admission: Tickets start at $25.

Ring in the Year of the Dragon

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the help of Fort Worth Sister Cities International and the Kimbell Art Museum. The free event features music from Dallas Guzheng Association, an art-centric scavenger hunt and the opportunity to create a new year’s couplet adorned with your wishes for the Year of the Dragon.

What: Lunar New Year celebration

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Admission: Free

Spread your love for animals at a hissing booth

For anyone scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s gift, The Cicada in the Near Southside, will be hosting a holiday-themed pop-up event with Wandering Roots Market. Still not sold? The North Texas Wildlife Center will have a hissing booth where you can take a selfie with rescue animals.

What: Valentine’s pop-up market

When: 2-6 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: The Cicada, 1002 S. Main St.

Admission: Free. Food and beverages, including non-alcoholic selections, will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome.

Dog Days (are not) over

Take your furry friend out for a walk during Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s monthly event. Dinosaurs might be on site, but don’t sweat it — they’re animatronic.

What: Dog Days

When: Feb. 10-11

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Admission: Regular ticket prices apply for humans, plus $5 per dog.

Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.