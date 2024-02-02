Decades after Dixie Chicks, Laura Lynch was force of nature in Fort Worth, West Texas

Right before Thanksgiving, Kathy Farmer Robertson had a surprise visitor at her office on Camp Bowie Boulevard. Her childhood friend Laura Lynch stopped by with a gift: a small stuffed owl.

As Robertson learned later, Lynch spontaneously purchased an entire box of stuffed animals and drove around Fort Worth, handing them out to friends.

Two months later, the owl is a reminder of what Robertson, and so many others, have lost. Lynch died Dec. 22 after her F-150 truck was struck head-on by another vehicle on a highway near El Paso. She was 65 years old.

“And now I have this little owl looking at me, sitting here in my office,” Robertson said. “I’m glad she’s not laying in a hospital somewhere, but damn it, I miss her. I miss her every minute of the day.”

Lynch’s death quickly became international news, with fans of the Dixie Chicks honoring her contributions to the country group’s success as a co-founder, bassist and lead singer.

While Lynch left the Chicks in 1993, her voice and lyrical contributions are closely associated with the group’s early bluegrass sound. When her mom departed the band, daughter Asia Zaragoza was still in high school.

“I had kind of forgotten how public of a figure she was and how loved she was,” Zaragoza said. “It was heartwarming to me that she wasn’t forgotten, that her public persona wasn’t so far in the distance or so small that she just passed away unnoticed.”

Thirty years after being in the public eye, Lynch often minimized that chapter of her life, her younger brother, Peter Lynch, said. When people would bring it up or send autograph requests, she would quip: “Every decade, I’ve lived a different version of my life. That was three lives ago.”

Much of her “three lives” was split between her homes in Fort Worth and Dell City, Lynch’s beloved West Texas hometown. While her legacy is most visible in the adobe structures she turned into thriving rental properties in Dell City, Lynch also had a lasting impact on Fort Worth through a wide-ranging network of friends and passion projects.

A private service was held in El Paso last month. Now, friends and family will gather at 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at Fort Worth’s National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame to celebrate Lynch’s life and contributions to the city.

“She was one of the most extraordinary people, and no matter what you say, the superlatives are just not enough,” said Therese Moncrief, a Fort Worth film producer who became close with Lynch in the final years of her life. “What hurts the most is what could have been, what she was capable of, what she was going to bring to the world and to individuals in the world.”

Lynch brought visitors back to West Texas hometown

Lynch was born and raised in Dell City, a tiny farming and ranching community about 100 miles east of El Paso. Her parents and uncles were among the first wave of farmers to tap into the area’s water resources when they moved to the town in the early 1950s, according to El Paso Matters.

Robertson grew up with the Lynch family, watching as Laura’s parents, Jim and Mary, ensured their seven kids were exposed to ballet and the arts. Lynch’s musical talent was clear from the time she was young, Robertson said.

“She never shut up when we were little,” Robertson remembers. “She was singing constantly — show tunes, Liza Minnelli, blaring it, and then she was singing as loud as Liza.”

Courtesy photo / Kathy Farmer Robertson Laura Lynch, left, laughs with childhood friend Kathy Farmer Robertson. They grew up in Dell City, a small town about 100 miles east of El Paso. The Lynches, who moved to Dell City in 1950, were among the first wave of farmers to tap into groundwater for agriculture purposes near the Guadalupe Mountains.

Her musical career took off in Dallas with the formation of the Chicks in 1989. Three albums and four years later, Lynch left the band and later married Mac Tull in 1997. She moved to Weatherford, reconnected with old friends like Robertson and spent years working in the rare earth minerals industry. Following her divorce from Tull, Lynch landed at her west Fort Worth home, Robertson said.

Throughout that period, Lynch’s passion for Dell City never waned. In the late 2000s, before Airbnb became a household name, Lynch began purchasing aging adobe structures and renovating them into rental homes. Her eye for design was evident, with Western elements incorporated into each property, her brother Peter said. She persuaded him and his wife to move to Dell City from Dallas during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “evaporating little village” hit its heyday in the 1960s, Peter Lynch said, and had mostly emptied out by the time Laura reimagined it as a tourist destination for hikers and nature lovers drawn to the Guadalupe Mountains. Her ambitions were emblematic of her boundless optimism, he added.

“She not only believed in it, she kept doubling, tripling, quadrupling down on more properties, more renovation, more investment, more belief that it has a great future in front of it,” he said.

Courtesy image / Kathy Farmer Robertson Laura Lynch, left, stands with her siblings outside one of the Dell City adobe homes she restored in 2014. Lynch began buying the properties in the late 2000s, hoping to give hikers and nature lovers a place to stay in her hometown.

Film featuring Lynch to premiere later this year

In the early 2000s, several Dell City families, including the Lynches, filed legal challenges after they were stripped of their rights to pump groundwater — and, therefore, their ability to sell those rights — by a local water management district.

More than a decade after thecase made its way to the Texas Supreme Court, Mario Mattei began digging into the saga for the documentary “Water Wars.” Lynch, whose family made millions by eventually selling their groundwater rights to El Paso Water, became heavily involved in the project in the last years of her life.

Mattei and his crew spent close to two months with Lynch, staying at her Airbnbs and filming interviews as she drove camera crews around Dell City.

“We did two test screenings when we were in the middle of editing the film, and we got a lot of feedback,” Mattei said. “Something that was consistent was that Laura was the emotional component of the story. She carried the emotion. She carried the heart.”

He expects the film, executive produced by Fort Worthian Phillip Guitar, to premiere this year. Mattei’s team is submitting the documentary to the Dallas International Film Festival in April and Fort Worth’s Lone Star Film Festival in November.

“We were just about three weeks away from giving her a copy to watch. She never even saw it, unfortunately,” Mattei said. “She was just instrumental to making it because she really captured how people in Dell City felt. She knew people personally.”

In Fort Worth and in life, Lynch never ‘let grass grow under her feet’

While building and maintaining the rental properties in Dell City kept her plenty busy, Lynch was also actively involved in civic and cultural life in Fort Worth. She built a close-knit network of friends who regularly attended events together and contributed to charitable causes.

Courtesy photo / Kathy Farmer Robertson Laura Lynch, left, called her childhood friend Kathy Farmer Robertson, right, with an idea: What if Kathy bought a house in Dell City, too? Robertson later turned the property into an Airbnb rental. “When she wanted to kind of touch home base, that’s when we would get together,” Robertson said. “When you’re from West Texas, you can’t get rid of it. It never leaves your soul.”



Friends say Lynch’s talents were somehow both natural and carefully cultivated over time. When she had an interest, she found a home for it, whether that meant painting with the late Fort Worth artist Ron Tomlinson or supporting organizations like the National Cowgirl Museum and the Fort Worth Zoo.

“If she was a man, they would call her a renaissance man,” Robertson said.

Lynch was a fierce Scrabble opponent and fluent Spanish speaker who felt as comfortable on horseback as she did hosting guests at her Dell City wine room. As people flocked to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in January, friends couldn’t help but think about how Lynch would show off her classic Western style.

“I’m not sure there was anything she couldn’t do if she put her mind to it,” said Claire Barry, retired Kimbell Art Museum conservator and a friend of Lynch’s. “And I still can’t believe it. She’s very much alive in my mind. It’s hard for me to understand that she’s really gone.”

Over the past few years, Lynch gave much of her time to her grandsons and the people she loved, Zaragoza said. Evidence of her generosity, entrepreneurship and sense of humor are everywhere she touched.

“If one of her loved ones — and she had many loved ones — was doing anything, she was very interested and asking a lot of questions,” Zaragoza said. “She was very eager to be in proximity to somebody that she loved, doing something cool — and everything was cool to her.”

Lynch never let the “grass grow under her feet,” Barry said. Her mind was always on the future — a future that ended all too soon.

“She played to win in whatever she was doing. She was invested in it, and she was going to give it her all and make it work,” Barry said. “I think that says a lot about her life after the Dixie Chicks. She continued to play to win.”

