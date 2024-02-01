Start your weekend with these 10 can't-miss events around Dallas/Fort Worth

Ready to kick off your weekend with a bang? We've handpicked 10 events that you're not going to want to miss. Whether you're in the mood for music, art openings, theater or just something out-of-the-ordinary, we've got you covered.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SIP, SCENT AND PAINT GALENTINE’S DAY EVENT

Where: Native McKinney – 207 North Tennessee St., McKinney

When: Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $50

Get ready for a fun afternoon with your gal pals at a sip, scent and paint workshop. Create your own candle and painting while you enjoy complimentary charcuterie and mimosas.



ARTS ACCESS: MAKING MENTORSHIPS WORK

Where: Dallas Museum of Art – 1717 North Harwood, Dallas

When: Feb. 4 from 2. – 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Want to find a mentor in the Arts? Join Arts Access, for a “Making Mentorships Work” event at the Dallas Museum of Art on Sunday. A panel discussion covers what to expect from a mentor-mentee relationship. After the conversation, network with other creatives. Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration between KERA and the Dallas Morning News.



MUSIC

JAMEY JOHNSON

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center – 3401 W. Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth

When: Feb.3 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for ticket prices

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s concert series closes out with a performance from 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson. Johnson won two Song of the Year trophies for “Give It Away” and “In Color,” both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He’s one of only a few people in the history of country music to do so.



THE SCOTT JOPLIN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Where: The Black Academy of Arts and Letters - 1309 Canton St., Dallas

When: Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

Cost: $25

Formed in 1983, the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra is one of the nation's oldest contemporary majority African-American community orchestras. The Houson-based group performs the music of Black classical composers at Saturday's concert.

PIRATES ON THE PRAIRIE

Where: Uptown Theater – 120 East Main St., Grand Prairie

When: Feb. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $14-$20

Grand Prairie's own pirate band, the Bilge Pumps, sail into town this Saturday night for an evening full of pirate music and nautical nonsense for the entire family. Besides comedy and music, there will also be caricature artists and face painters in the lobby before the show and during intermissions.



ART

OPEN STUDIO

Where: Dallas Museum of Art – 1717 North Harwood, Dallas

When: First and third Saturday and Sunday of each month

Cost: Free

This rainy, cold weekend is the perfect opportunity to stretch your creative muscles with a visit to the DMA for its bi-monthly Open Studio event. The first hour is dedicated to art creation, with a focus on offering a calm and relaxing atmosphere for sensory-sensitive attendees, but all are welcome. The second hour features a fun art-making game that can result in unexpected and silly collaborative works of art.



29th ANNUAL EL CORAZŌN EXHIBITION

Where: Bath House Cultural Center – 521 East Lawther Dr., Dallas

When: Reception with the artists: Saturday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Exhibition on view through March 8

Cost: Free

The Bath House Cultural Center and Dallas curator and artist Jose Vargas collaborate again for this annual show that draws inspiration from the heart. Fifty-nine contemporary Texas artists incorporate the human heart into their creations, adding their unique perspectives to its significance in art.



THEATER

INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SÉANCE

Where: Amphibian Stage – 120 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

When: Feb. 2-11

Cost: $17-$62

Take your seat for a “DIY séance party” and watch as playwright Kate Bender attempts to escape her own life by summoning the spirit of Harry Houdini. This theatrical experiment transforms Bender’s personal journey into a collective experience that asks the audience: What are you trying to escape?

BREAD & GRAVY: THE SONGS AND LIFE OF ETHEL WATERS

Where: Jubilee Theatre – 506 Main St., Fort Worth

When: Feb. 2 - Mar. 3

Cost: $32

Explore the life of singer and actress Ethel Waters in this biographical production. Waters was a trailblazing figure who became one of the first African American women to achieve success both on Broadway and in Hollywood.



DISNEY’S ALADDIN

Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: through Feb. 4

Cost: check website for prices

You only have until Sunday to catch the Tony-award-winning musical based on the 1992 Disney film. The play retells the centuries-old story of a young man who’s granted three wishes from a genie. He wants to use his wishes to win the heart of princess but he quickly discovers it isn't as easy as he thinks.

