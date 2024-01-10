ATTPAC opens applications for 2024-25 Elevator Project, a fund for performance artists

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced applications for the 2024-25 Elevator Project are now open.

The Elevator Project provides recipients with a performance platform in the Dallas Arts District. The program gives them access to lights, sound and other equipment in the performance world to help put on their performances. Through the program, recipients can put on performances at one of the venues in the Dallas Arts District including music, dance, theater, opera, cabaret, comedy and more.

The program was created to help small, marginalized arts organizations or artists who don’t have a performance space they call home. It provides a space at one of the venues in the Dallas Arts District, such as the 6th Floor Studio Theatre in the Wyly Theatre or in Hamon Hall in the Winspear Opera House. Other venues are considered depending on availability.

Last year’s recipient, Jess Garland, used the funding to perform at the Wyly Theatre, where she played a 3-D printed laser harp for a 90-minute ensemble titled “Luminesce.” Garland said it’s a way to draw attention to a call to action for the Arts District and the classical music world to move past representation of Black and brown musicians and address deeper issues of equity and access.

“[It’s] about using a type of sound and instrument to dismantle different ideas about who should be playing this instrument and who should be in a symphony orchestra and what their music should sound like,” she said.

All applicants must be based in Dallas. Applications are due by noon, January 22. For more information about the Elevator Project, click here.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.