Make plans to celebrate 2024 with New Year’s Eve parties around D-FW

Make New Year’s Eve plans with help from our guide to some of the top parties and celebrations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Check websites for availability, schedule changes and other updates. Visit Go See DFW for even more NYE events.

Need a ride? Coors Light is once again partnering with DART to offer free rides in the DART service area on Dec. 31 starting at 6 p.m. Check dart.org/about/news-and-events/dart-holiday-event for details.

LIGHTS ALL NIGHT

The long-running electronic music festival returns to Dallas with two nights of visual and audio razzmatazz. The lineup changes each night with performances by dozens of EDM artists in a variety of genres. They include AC Slater, Luttrell, Sultan + Shepard and Kream on Dec. 30 and Armnhmr, Barely Alive, Champagne Drip, Subtronics and Sully on Dec. 31. Ticket options range from general admission to ultra VIP. See the website for a complete lineup and ticket prices.

Dec. 30-31 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. Must be 18 or older to attend, 21 or older to consume alcohol. lightsallnight.com.

LONE STAR NYE AT REUNION TOWER

FREE

Fireworks, drones and LEDs will illuminate Reunion Tower on Dec. 31 starting at exactly 11:59 p.m. Music and pyrotechnics will recall New Year’s Eve through the decades starting with “Old Lang Syne.” There’ll be nostalgic sound effects including the Apollo 11 landing and the internet dial-up tone circa the 1990s. Viewing from the tower’s lawn will only be available to Hyatt Regency Dallas hotel guests, but the show can be seen from many vantage points around the city; see the website for links to several nearby watch parties as well as online streaming. Viewers at home can watch a live broadcast on KXAS-TV (NBC5) along with pre- and post-show festivities from Dallas venues. The TV special will air from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. from Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. in downtown Dallas. Free. reuniontower.com/things-to-do/new-years-eve.

DISCOVER NYE AT AT&T DISCOVERY DISTRICT

FREE

DJ Ryder and DJ Dwight will be spinning during this free downtown bash. There will be go-go dancers and treats from district vendors. Those 21 and older can try the ticketed silent disco scene on the second floor of the Exchange Food Hall and purchase food and beverages from food hall bars and eateries.

Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas. Free with online RSVP. The ticketed silent disco party is $62.50-$125. discoverydistrict.att.com/things-to-do-in-dallas/discover-nye-2.

NYE PARTY AND BALL DROP AT ARTPARK

FREE

Visit the Instagrammable cocktail and beer garden at Trinity Groves for a family-friendly holiday party with a DJ and dancing under the stars. A countdown to midnight, ball drop and complimentary Champagne toast top off the evening. Admission is free with RSVP, and food and drinks can be purchased from ArtPark vendors. Private bubble tents and fire pits are available for rental and come with special perks.

Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at ArtPark Trinity Groves, 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas. Free. facebook.com/artparktg.

NEW YEAR’S EVE MASQUERADE PARTY

Black tie or masquerade attire is required at this glitzy party where guests will be treated to jazz music by Rob Holbert and vocalist Bregett Rideau. Food and drinks are included.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave. (in Fair Park), Dallas. $75. aamdallas.org/events/#nye.

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY BASH AT BACKDOOR COMEDY

Paul Varghese headlines two NYE comedy shows. He’ll be joined by Linda Stogner and other Backdoor comics. The late show includes a midnight Champagne toast, party favors, black-eyed peas and cornbread after midnight, and a ticket to a future show.

Dec. 31 at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at Backdoor Comedy, 940 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. $35-$50. Call 214-328-4444 for reservations.backdoorcomedy.com.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH AT GRANDSCAPE

FREE

Celebrate with music, a countdown and midnight fireworks. A DJ gets the party started at 8 p.m., followed by NYNY Dueling Pianos at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs or blankets are encouraged. Heaters will be scattered on the lawn, but guests are encouraged to dress warmly.

Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Free. grandscape.com/event/new-years-eve-bash-2023.

NYE LIVE AT TEXAS LIVE

The Arlington entertainment venue Texas Live salutes NYE through the ages with live entertainment, party favors, a midnight countdown, confetti, Champagne toasts and a ball drop. Texas Live will be closed to the public at 5 p.m. and will reopen for NYE Live ticket holders at 8 p.m. Food and cocktails will be available to purchase at the bars and restaurants inside the venue.

Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at Texas Live, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington. $60-$200. For ages 21 and up. texas-live.com.

PARTY LIKE IT’S 1994 AT FREE PLAY

It’s back to the 1990s for a retro arcade party at Free Play locations in Dallas, Richardson, Arlington, Fort Worth and Denton. There’ll be five hours of unlimited play, a midnight confetti explosion and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Grab a bite at the appetizer buffet from 9 to 11:30 p.m. The midnight breakfast bar will serve Eggos.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $45-$50 for Dallas; $25-$30 for other locations. Add-ons available. For ages 21 and older. 3015 Gulden Lane, Dallas; freeplaydallas.com. 1730 East Belt Line Road, Richardson; freeplayrichardson.com. 400 E. South St., Arlington; freeplayarlington.com. 1311 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth; freeplayftworth.com. 101 W. Hickory St., Denton;freeplaydenton.com.

NYE PARTY AT FOWLING WAREHOUSE

The sports bar hosts a casino night bash with party favors, a DJ, gaming tables, and Champagne and breakfast tacos at midnight. Guests can also play fowling, a hybrid football and bowling game.

Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Fowling Warehouse DFW, 1714 14th St., Plano. $80. For ages 18 and older. fowlingwarehousedfw.com.

NYE ADULTIVERSE AT MEOW WOLF

Journey through the cosmos at this surreal art space nestled in Grapevine Mills mall. Otherworldly experiences include a cosmic cabaret, face painting, a countdown and a sparkling toast at midnight.

Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Meow Wolf, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine. $50. For ages 21 and older. facebook.com/MeowWolfGrapevine.

NEW YEAR’S EVE MIAMI VICE AT LEGACY HALL

Think pastel suits and yachts for this ’80s-style party on three floors of Legacy Hall. Dance to the retro sounds of the Big Daddy party band in the Box Garden and DJs on the second and third floors. There’ll be cigar-rolling stations, photo booths, churrro pop-ups and a caricature artist, plus specialty cocktails and food from Legacy Hall food vendors. General admission tickets include welcome cocktails and Champagne at midnight.

Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano. $100 and up. legacyfoodhall.com/event/new-years-eve-miami-vice.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL DROP IN FORNEY

FREE

An NYE street party in downtown Forney will have live music, food trucks, drink stations and fun activities. A countdown and ball drop at midnight will cap off the evening.

Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Forney City Hall, 101 E. Main St., Forney. Free. forneytx.gov/878/new-years-eve-ball-drop.

