Here are the best Arts Access stories of 2023

The year is coming to an end, which means it’s time to look back on our top stories of 2023.

From low-rider culture to the opening of Meow Wolf in Grapevine, the Arts Access team has been covering arts and culture at the intersection of access and equity.

We looked at pageviews, social media engagement and which stories most exemplified our mission to determine our best stories for the year.

Elías Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News Alissa Nguyen is a food influencer and mom who lives in Northlake, Texas with her husband and two sons Adam, 1, and AJ, 4. She moved from California to Texas in 2021.

A North Texas mom embraces the messiness of life and now has 2.1 million TikTok followers

This profile on Alissa Nguyen, also known as Gaming Foodie on social media, was viewed by over 40,000 readers. It reached a wide audience on multiple platforms with a digital story, radio story, discussion on the Dallas Morning News’ Eat Drink DFW podcast and an Instagram collaboration with Gaming Foodie herself. The story breaks down who Gaming Foodie is and where phrases like “blackity-peppy” come from.

Lola Gomez / The Dallas Morning News Atelier Tower in downtown Dallas on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News)

Flora Lofts promised cheap housing for Dallas artists. What went wrong?

Affordable housing has been a hot topic of discussion since home prices have skyrocketed. But long before that the city has talked about building affordable housing for artists. Flora Lofts promised to be that. This feature documents the breakdown of an affordable housing initiative for artists and what that means for artists who are still trying to make it in Dallas. Part of Arts Access’ role is focusing on when arts initiatives fall short, not just when things go right – this story does exactly that. It’s part of our series exploring how North Texas’ arts economy is doing.

Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News The stage at Meow Wolf Grapevine's The Real Unreal at Grapevine Mills in Grapevine on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A first look inside Meow Wolf’s immersive exhibit opening July 14 at Grapevine Mills

One of the biggest North Texas arts headlines of the year was Meow Wolf’s opening in Grapevine. The immersive art company has inspired a huge fanbase nationwide with its whimsical, otherworldly experiences that resonate with children, teenagers and adults. For one of our most viewed stories of the year, Arts Access got an exclusive look into ‘The Real Unreal’ and shared that with our readers.

Liesbeth Powers / The Dallas Morning News Sisters Mariah (left) and Mercedes Mata ride in “La Mera Mera,” Mercedes’ 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

These Latina sisters are continuing their uncle’s legacy with the Dallas Lowriders

Mariah and Mercedes Mata grew up watching their uncle and dad drive lowriders. But seeing women drivers was rare. Now, the two sisters are carrying on that legacy. This feature’s powerful narrative and visuals help readers understand the rich culture and community of the Dallas Lowriders club. It also highlights the growing influence of female lowriders in the male-dominated landscape. Our lowrider coverage continued later in the year, when we profiled an Oak Cliff man who built a miniature lowrider track in his backyard on Instagram. That reel got the highest number of views of all our posts on Instagram this year.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Raquel Blake dances during the Whose Game is it Anyway drag show Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall in Dallas.

‘I could lose everything’: Dallas drag performers say Texas bills could impact their jobs

In response to the ongoing dialogue about Texas bills targeting drag, this story examines the issue at the intersection of politics and art. It explores how legislation can have an impact on the livelihoods of drag performers as artists and adds a new perspective to the policy-heavy conversation.

Michelle Aslam Texas comedians of color discuss how identity informs their comedy. (From left to right: Hector Sifuentes, Yola Lu, Paul Varghese.)

3 Texas comedians on accents, stereotypes and consequences

Hector Sifuentes, Paul Varghese and Yola Lu are masters at weaving their personal identities into their comedy. But as social norms continue to evolve we talked to the three comedians about what’s OK to joke about. At Arts Access, we’re all about telling stories differently. That’s why we hosted this comedy roundtable with three Texas comedians on Instagram live. Each of them spoke on a variety of different topics from generational divides in comedy to accents to stereotyping.

