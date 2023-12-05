Hanukkah events! Festive dinos! ReinSteers! It's all in our holiday guide!

Are you ready to jump into the deep end of the Holly Jolly season? Well, don your gay apparel and take in these fun events featured in this week’s Holiday Guide.



FESTIVALS AND PARADES

HOLIDAYS AT THE HEARD

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum, 1 Nature Place, McKinney

When: Dec. 8 and 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $0-$15

For a spin on a traditional holiday light display, bundle up the family and head to the Heard Museum. Twinkling light displays along a half-mile trail fit in perfectly with the sanctuary's natural beauty. The museum’s life-size dinosaurs will greet you along the trail. Enjoy hot cocoa and festive music under the stars in the outdoor amphitheater.

ARLINGTON HOLIDAY LIGHTS PARADE & TREE LIGHTING

Where: Downtown Arlington, Intersection of Lampe and West South streets, Arlington

When: Dec. 9 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Arlington's annual Holiday Lights Parade steps off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lampe and South streets and moves through downtown before ending at Cooper and Abram streets. At the conclusion, head to Founders Plaza, directly across from Arlington City Hall, where Mayor Jim Ross and Santa Claus will flip the switch to light up the downtown Christmas tree. Stop by the Hawkes Downtown Library before the parade for reindeer crafts and pictures with Santa; and stick around afterward for live entertainment at Levitt Pavilion and more photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

HANUKKAH

FOURTH ANNUAL MENORAH LIGHTING AT THE HARBOR

Where: Amphitheater at the Harbor, 2047 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

When: Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Chabad Rockwall hosts its annual menorah lighting on Thursday at the amphitheater at the Harbor Rockwall. The event includes music, children's activities, doughnuts, latkes and dreidels.



MENORAH LIGHTING AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Where: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

When: Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Galleria Dallas celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of a large-scale menorah. Rabbi Andrew Paley from Temple Shalom will deliver remarks at the ceremony before he lights the first candle of the menorah. The lighting is followed by a performance by Kol Shalom, Temple Shalom’s youth choir and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) from Jarams will be served. The menorah is located on Level 1 near Tiffany & Co. One candle on the menorah will be lit every evening through Dec. 15.

MENORAH LIGHTING CELEBRATION AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

When: Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the Intown Chabad on Sunday for a community-wide Chanukah celebration at Klyde Warren Park. Enjoy music, a gelt drop, Hanukkah treats and the menorah lighting at sunset. Lightings of the big pink menorah happen nightly at sunset Dec. 7-15.

THEATER

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL

Where: Courtyard Theatre, 1509 H Ave., Plano

When: Dec. 6-10

Cost: $18

North Texas Performing Arts in Plano celebrates the 13th anniversary of its production of Scrooge the Musical. The show closely follows its movie counterpart and stays true to the Dickens novel but features new twists and changes to keep the story fresh. Be sure to arrive early for pre-show carols.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater, 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 23

Cost: $26-$102

Charlie Brown and his friends search for the true meaning of Christmas in this musical adaptation of the cartoon classic. A live combo provides the music as the Baker Theater becomes a holiday skating rink. Recommended for children 5 and older.

SANTA CLAUS VS THE MARTIANS

Where: Mainstage 222, 222 E. Irving Blvd., Irving

When: Through Dec. 17

Cost: $12-$18

A Martian leader is vexed by the lazy children of his planet who are under the influence of too much pop culture from Earth. To get the kids peppy again, he kidnaps Santa Claus, in the hope the jolly old elf will cheer up the children. The campy play re-creates many of the bad acting moments and low-budget props from the 1964 cult film classic.

DANCE

TEXAS BALLET THEATER PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 8-24

Cost: $25-$135

Prepare to be dazzled in a big way with Texas Ballet Theater's annual seasonal ballet. From the big splashy sets to the sparkly costumes, this production is elaborate and won't disappoint.

ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Where: Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $55-$65

Dallas Black Dance Academy students take the classic story of Clara's visit to the Land of Snow and Sweets and “jazz up" select scenes with Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Get tickets to see the show in person at the Majestic or stream the show virtually.

MUSIC

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie

When: Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $30-$104

The group whose music is synonymous with Christmas returns to North Texas. This year's show features classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects.

CAROLS WITH THE KING’S SINGERS

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: check website

Renowned a cappella group, The King’s Singers, perform a holiday program that covers everything from contemporary choral pieces and folk songs to well-loved carols.

PHOTO OPS

VISIT TO THE NORTH POLE

Where: Joe Farmer Rec Center, 1201 E. Bethany Drive, Allen

When: Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 a.m.to to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Stop by the North Pole in Allen and have breakfast and get a picture with Santa. Visit the elves in their workshop for holiday crafts and purchase gifts at Santa’s toyshop. Breakfast is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to the first 100 people in attendance. Afterward, grab your camera and head over to theAllen Civic Plaza for a unique photo op – a selfie with Texas’ version of a reindeer – a longhorn!

