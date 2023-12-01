Where to celebrate Hanukkah across Dallas-Fort Worth

Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, will be celebrated across Dallas-Fort Worth at events featuring menorah lightings, special prayers, music, holiday foods and more. The holiday begins Dec. 7. Be sure to check individual websites for schedule changes and other updates.

NORTHPARK MENORAH DISPLAY

FREE - A Hanukkah menorah will be on display on Level 1 between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Dec. 6-16 at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Free. northparkcenter.com.

HANUKKAH MENORAH LIGHTING AT THE GALLERIA

FREE - A candle on the Galleria’s large-scale menorah will be lit each night of Hanukkah. On the first night, there will be remarks from Temple Shalom’s Rabbi Andrew Paley, a performance by the temple’s youth choir and jelly doughnuts while they last.

Starting Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. on Level 1 (near Tiffany and Co.) at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free. galleriadallas.com.

HANUKKAH CELEBRATION WITH CHABAD OF PLANO

FREE - This menorah lighting is held in honor of Israel Defense Forces. There’ll be live music by IDF Officer Rav Pdaya, Hanukkah light-up necklaces and traditional treats including latkes, doughnuts and chocolate coins.

Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano. Free. chabadplano.org.

MENORAH LIGHTING AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

FREE - The giant pink menorah returns to the downtown deck park for nightly lightings. The Intown Chabad will host a special celebration on Dec. 10 with music, a gelt drop, Hanukkah treats and the menorah lighting at sunset.

Dec. 7-15, with nightly lightings at sunset and Intown Chabad celebration on Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. klydewarrenpark.org; theintownchabad.com.

UNITE THROUGH LIGHT IN SOUTHLAKE

FREE - The Chabad of Southlake will host a menorah lighting on the fourth night of Hanukkah. The event will feature a balloon twister, crafts for kids, a DJ and a gelt drop.

Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, 1400 Main St., Southlake. jewishsouthlake.com/tools/events/register_cdo/eventid/16162.

GRAND MENORAH LIGHTING AT CITYLINE

FREE - Candles on the 9-foot menorah will be lit at sunset, followed by a chocolate coin drop from a Richardson Fire Department ladder truck. Guests can enjoy Hanukkah crafts and refreshments. Richardson Mayor Bob Dubey will be at the event, which is presented by the Chabad of Richardson and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at CityLine Plaza, 1250 State St., Richardson. Free. facebook.com/chabadatutd.

COMMUNITY LIGHTING AND DINNER AT THE J

The Jewish Community Center of Dallas hosts a menorah lighting and dinner followed by family activities.

Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas, 7900 Northaven Road, Dallas. $12 for adults, $8 for children. jccdallas.org/hanukkah.

FRISCO COMMUNITY HANUKKAH CELEBRATION

FREE - The Chabad of Frisco hosts its annual celebration and menorah lighting in a new location this year, on the plaza at The Star in Frisco. There will be entertainment and treats.

Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Star in Frisco, 1 Cowboys Way, Frisco. Free. chabadfrisco.org/chanukah.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

