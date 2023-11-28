Tree lightings, parades — even a festival for dogs. It's all in this week's holiday guide

Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago and it might still be November, but the Yuletide season has already kicked into high gear.

There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?

Let us help you out with this week's Holiday Guide. We've handpicked some fun events guaranteed to help you feel less stressed and more in the spirit of the season.

But wait! There's more! You can find dozens more holiday events on Go See DFW. And we’re adding more every day.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

TREE LIGHTINGS/FESTIVALS

DENTON HOLIDAY LIGHTING FESTIVALWhere: Denton Square - 110 West Hickory Street, Denton

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-9 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Denton welcomes the holiday season with the 35th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival. The community gets together on the Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. and sings until the flip of the switch when the Courthouse and the surrounding downtown area lights up. Afterward, enjoy a night of live entertainment, carriage rides and visits with Santa.

The Holiday Lighting Celebration coincides with another Denton holiday tradition--Wassail Weekend. During the Lighting Festival downtown Denton merchants stir up their favorite Wassail recipe (a fancy word for hot cider) and serve it to tasters. Tasting is free and open to all.

TREE LIGHTING FESTIVAL AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

Where: Klyde Warren Park 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway , Dallas

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-9 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Festivities at Klyde Warren Park's annual celebration include music, children’s activities, photos with Santa and storytime with Mrs. Claus. The day ends with live music from the Emerald City Band, visits from Frosty and Rudolph and the lighting of The Mayor’s Tree. Following the park’s tree lighting, head over to the AT&T Performing Arts Center where the Reliant Lights Your Holidays festivities will be underway. In addition to the millions of twinkling lights illuminating the AT&T campus, there will also be a holiday-themed drone show, a wintery playground with real snow and performances by the choral rock band Polyphonic Spree and Latin artist Vanita Leo.

CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS IN FARMERS BRANCH

Where: Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Ln, Farmers Branch

When: Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

Farmers Branch welcomes the yuletide season with its annual Christmas in the Branch Celebration. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, strolling characters, visits with Santa, shopping, a drone show, and new this year, Dasher's Silent Disco. The evening wraps up with a low-level fireworks show.

FELIZ NAVIDOG

Where: Barney Wood Bark Park, 14090 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch

When: Friday, Dec.1 from 6-8 p.m.

Cost: FREE!

The doggy-friendly holiday celebration is filled with food, dog-friendly vendors and plenty of photo ops.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

PARADES

DALLAS HOLIDAY PARADE

Where: Downtown Dallas, Commerce and Houston Streets

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m.

Cost: FREE

The annual Dallas Holiday Parade draws an estimated 500,000 spectators and features marching bands, drill teams, giant helium balloons, spectacular floats, and unique performances. The parade steps off at Commerce and Houston streets and continues east on Commerce, making performance stops along the route. Check the website for updated route details.

RICHARDSON CHRISTMAS PARADE

Where: Richardson High School, 1250 W. Beltline Road, Richardson

When: Saturday, Dec, 2 at 9 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Join the City of Richardson for its 51st annual Christmas Parade Saturday morning. This year’s theme is Parade of Misfit Toys. The parade steps off at Richardson High School, goes North on Coit Road and ends at JJ Pearce High School.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

THEATER

POOR CLARE

Where: Stage West Theatre, 821 W. Vickery Boulevard, Fort Worth

When: Nov. 30-Dec. 17

Cost: $38-$47

What causes a pampered young woman to give up her life of luxury and choose the difficult path of poverty that will lead her to sainthood? Find out the answer in Stage West's newest off-beat comedy, Poor Clare. The modern take on the true story of St. Clare of Assisi is a modern parable of generosity perfect for the holiday season.

BLACK NATIVITY

Where: Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas

When: Nov. 30-Dec.17

Cost: $18-$40

Black Nativity returns to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center stage for its 19th holiday season. The production retells Langston's Hughes' powerful story of the Nativity through song and dance.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE RADIO SHOW Where: Theatre Arlington – 305 West Main Street, Arlington

When: Dec. 1 - 17

Cost: $5-$32.45

When the actors are snowed in and unable to make it to the studios of WXMS for the live radio performance of A Christmas Carol, a brave sound effects person decides to take the audience through the performance himself. This creative telling is performed as a 1940s radio play with one person providing all of the characters’ voices and sound effects.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

DANCE

ROYALE BALLET DANCE ACADEMY: THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Eisemann Center

When: Dec. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $35-$38

Royale Ballet Dance Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary Nutcracker performancewith special guest artists, Betsy McBride from American Ballet Theatre and Steven Loch from Miami City Ballet as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier. Clara’s Christmas Eve adventure to the Kingdom of The Sugar Plum Fairy features beautiful costumes, magical sets, and falling snow.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

MUSIC

PASTORELA II: A SHEPHERD’S PLAY

Where: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Dallas

When: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Christmas Pastorelas, or Shepherd's plays, are one of Latin America's oldest traditions. They recreate the shepherds’ journey following the Star of Bethlehem with villancicos, or carols that use metaphors to tell the story. Join the Orchestra of New Spain for a family-friendly staging of the shepherds' adventure featuring Spanish and Latin American Baroque music, dance and comedic fun.

41st ANNUAL MESSIAH SING

Where: Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth

When: Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Experience the unique opportunity to sing along on the choruses from Handel’s Messiah accompanied by musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Scores are provided or bring your own.

Visit Go See DFW to find even more holiday events.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Got a tip? Email Therese Powell at tpowell@kera.org.

KERA Arts is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

