Our weekly holiday guide is back! Check out the best yuletide events around North Texas this week

It’s Thanksgiving week so it’s safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing with lots of yuletide-themed events happening around the North Texas area.

We know this time of year can be a bit overwhelming so to make sure you don’t miss any holiday events we’re featuring the best the holidays have to offer with weekly can’t-miss picks.

Here are some events to help get you primed for the season this week.

FESTIVALS

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A MCKINNEY CHRISTMAS

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney

When: Nov. 24-26

Cost: free

Thanksgiving weekend marks the 43rd year of McKinney's Home for the Holidays Christmas celebration. The 14-block area of the city's historic downtown creates the perfect backdrop for this 3-day holiday event. Enjoy a variety of activities, food, and entertainment including pictures with Santa, a yuletide market and a petting zoo. Don't miss the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Therese Powell/KERA The lights at Holiday at the Arboretum will be on display through Jan. 5.

LIGHTS

HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM

Where: Dallas Arboretum, Dallas

When: Through Jan. 5

Cost: Free-$35

Walk off that extra piece of pecan pie with a stroll through the Dallas Arboretum. Right now, the garden is aglow with over a million lights for its annual holiday event. Twinkly decorated paths guide you to each verse of the 12 Days of Christmas display and to the European-inspired Neuhoff Christmas Village. Don’t miss the 50-foot-tall tree that sports 42,000 lights and plays holiday tunes. It sits at the bottom of a hill near the banks of White Rock Lake with a perfect view of downtown Dallas. Tickets are available for daytime and nighttime experiences.

LIGHTSCAPE

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, Fort Worth

When: – Through January 1

Cost: $15-$50

This year, 80% of the displays at Lightscape are new making this an even more immersive and magical experience for visitors of all ages. Walk along a one-mile path with suspended strands, tunnels of light, treetop sculptures and colorful artistic installations. To get you in the holiday mood, you can toast marshmallows over a fire and drink hot chocolate at stations along the trail.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock Seasonal dance performances are plentiful throughout North Texas.

DANCE

AVANT CHAMBER BALLET: NUTCRACKER SHORT AND SUITE

Where: White’s Chapel Methodist Church, Southlake

When: Sunday, November 26, 5 p.m.

Cost: $10-$25

If your attention turns from turkey to sugar plums this Thanksgiving weekend, don't miss Avant Chamber Ballet's Nutcracker Short and Suite. This shortened version features the best parts and all the beloved characters as the holiday classic. The one-hour, family-friendly performance is the perfect introduction to dance and classical music.

THE DALLAS CONSERVATORY: ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS

Where: Majestic Theatre, Dallas

When: Sunday, November 26, 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$100

Get in a New York state of mind with Dallas Conservatory's annual holiday show. The performance includes jazz and tap dancing, singing and Act II of The Nutcracker complete with falling snow on stage. Choose from two matinees on Nov. 26 at the famous Majestic Theatre in Dallas. For ages 4 and above.

Karen Almond/Dallas Theater Center Dallas Theater Center's A Christmas Carol returns to the Wyly this holiday season.

THEATER

SCROOGE IN ROUGE

Where: Theatre Too at Theatre Three, Dallas

When: Through Dec. 17

Cost: $30-$40

Theater Too's Scrooge in Rouge is a behind-the-scenes version of the Charles Dickens classic. The comedy follows the chaos created by a case of food poisoning at a theater company. Only three members are able to soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol. The trio faces missed cues, ill-fitting costumes, and worst of all, having no one to play Tiny Tim.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

Where: Casa Maňana, Fort Worth

When: Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Cost: $19-$54

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theater season with a musical comedy about a family of six delinquent children who attend church for the first time and then end up hijacking its annual Christmas pageant. The theater offers a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. and an ASL interpretation on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

RADIO CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE

Where: Plaza Theatre - Garland

When: Saturday, November 25, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $22

Enjoy a vintage radio-style show that includes classic holiday-themed radio sketches performed live complete with commercials and yuletide music.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock Add a local Turkey Trot to your Thanksgiving Day traditions.

RECREATION

Hop out of bed early Thanksgiving morning and get a jump on all those extra calories with one of the Turkey Trots happening around North Texas. Here are three for you and the family to check out.

DALLAS YMCA TURKEY TROT

Where: Dallas City Hall on Marilla St.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cost: $15-$49

Grab the family (especially those energetic kids) and head to Downtown Dallas Thanksgiving morning for the Dallas YMCA's Annual Turkey Trot. You have your choice of 5K, 8-mile race, or fun run. As always, costumes, dogs, and strollers are welcome.

FORT WORTH YMCA TURKEY TROT

Where: The Shops at Clearfork - 5188 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, 1K – 8 a.m., 8K and 13K – 8:15 a.m., 5K – 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $20-$57

The Fort Worth Y holds its 42nd annual Turkey Trotfor those interested in burning off that extra slice of pumpkin pie. There will be 8K and13K runs, a 5K run/walk and a 1K Gobbler Trot for the kids.

DOWNTOWN DENTON TURKEY TROT & GOBBLE WOBBLE

Where: 300 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: Thursday, Nov. 23, Kids Gobble Wobble at 8:30 a.m. 5K at 9 a.m.

Cost: $15-$35

The Denton Area Running Club holds its own Turkey TrotThanksgiving morning. Race through the Texas Woman's University campus and historic Downtown Denton Square in a 5K Run/Walk. And for the kids there’s a 1K Gobble Wobble.

