Unpacking the Iron Claw: What we know about the Von Erichs’ ties to Denton

This article has been updated to add that the world premiere of The Iron Claw will be at the Texas Theatre in Dallas.

For any wrestling-loving kid who grew up in North Texas in the 1970s and ’80s, there’s likely a move that was imitated when turning a living room or playground into a throwdown arena: the Iron Claw.

Popularized by the legendary Fritz Von Erich (real name Jack Adkisson) and his sons Kevin, Kerry, David, Mike and Chris of Lake Dallas, the finishing move between brawlers and grapplers sees someone gripping the top of their opponent’s head and applying five different points of pressure. While the cranial-crushing maneuver may not look that punishing, in the right hand (like one of the Von Erich’s), it’s one from which there’s no escape.

“Growing up in Texas, we saw [the Von Erichs] on TV and knew about the Iron Claw. If you were watching their matches on TV with family and friends and stepped out to use the restroom, you could bet that everyone would be reenacting everything you missed when you returned,” said Ricky Prince, who grew up watching the Von Erichs and was an acquaintance when he worked at Lake Dallas’ Food Fare in the ’80s and ’90s.

Courtesy photo / UNT Special Collections Some young fans demonstrate the Iron Claw at a 1973 spot show at North Texas State University.

That famous squeeze is also the title of A24’s forthcoming sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Holt McCallany. The Iron Claw, out Dec. 22 in theaters, released its first trailer last month, causing many to reminisce about Von Erich mania and the long saddening decline of an American sporting empire.

Courtesy art / UNT Special Collections A North Texas Daily ad for the 1985 match between Kevin Von Erich and Chris Adams.

“When I was a kid, the Von Erichs wrestled at Will Rogers Coliseum [in Fort Worth], but they shot to superstardom at the infamous Sportatorium in downtown Dallas in the iconic World Class Championship Wrestling promotion,” wrestling fan Bryan Kluger recalled. “But I also remember the brothers performing at small indie promotions around North Texas. They defended and sought out championship belts at local high schools and gyms, such as North Texas State University, with the memorable sportscaster and voice of NTSU Athletics Bill Mercer.”

In the ’70s and ’80s, NTSU, now the University of North Texas, hosted the Von Erichs’ bouts at the Men’s Gym, including a documented match in October 1973 sponsored by the Denton Evening Lions Club to benefit the Sight Conservation Program. This particular brawl featured Fritz Von Erich up against the Russian baddie Nikolai Volkoff. Kevin, David and Kerry also made yearly appearances, including one in 1984 that saw the defeat of the Von Erichs’ archnemeses, the Fabulous Freebirds Terry Gordy and Michael Hayes.

According to UNT’s digital archives, both Kevin and David attended the university during the ’70s. Kevin played football as a second-string fullback under coach Hayden Fry but suffered knee injuries that cut that career short. David also played football and basketball, but it didn’t take off like he wanted. So, he joined Kevin at WCCW, continuing the legacy of the Von Erichs.

Courtesy photo / UNT Special Collections Wrestler Wild Bill Irwin hoists sportscaster Bill Mercer before a 1988 match at NTSU that featured Kerry Von Erich.

A story that Mercer often told in the ring — most notably during the aforementioned 1984 match between Kevin and Mike Von Erich and Hayes and Gordy — was how he claims Fritz “gifted” the Iron Claw to NTSU athletic teams to use as their “Eagle Claw.” Although the true origin of UNT’s symbol of pride is difficult to pin down, the link between Mean Green and the Von Erichs is undeniably compelling.

After the Von Erichs’ lives became shrouded in darkness following a series of heart-wrenching tragedies, the family’s tradition survived with its third generation. Kevin’s sons Marshall and Ross, also an alumnus of Denton’s Ryan High School and a football star, have been a cornerstone tag team, winning several titles in professional wrestling. Kerry’s daughter, Lacey, now retired, also followed in the family’s footsteps and made an indelible mark on the industry as a tag team champion.

Fritz died of lung cancer in his Denton County home in 1997 at the age of 68. Before his passing, Fritz stayed connected with the area and often stopped at Food Fare.

“I had known [Fritz] for a long time, but he and I became close near the end of his life because we had a lot of common denominators,” Prince said. “He loved to fish and was a big bird hunter. When he couldn’t come into the store, he’d call and ask for me to bring items out to his ranch house. He was a very wholesome fella who loved to treat you to fried potatoes, butter beans and cornbread.”

Above all, the one thing Prince said always stuck with him during his get-togethers with Fritz was when he said, “I’ve known millionaires and big shots, but what it all boils down to is the common folks.”

Eric Chakeen / A24 Films

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers (played by, from left, Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron, Stanley Simons and Jeremy Allen White), who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach (Holt McCallany), the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Von Erich family was heavily involved with the community and loved to make personal appearances to raise funds for charities in the North Texas area. While the story of the Von Erichs has its dark chapters, many would say that they put bright ones in theirs.

The Iron Claw will have its world premiere at the historic Texas Theatre in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Fans can enter for a chance to win access to the world premiere’s fan zone and watch the stars arrive on the red carpet.