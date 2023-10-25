Celebrate Halloween in Dallas-Fort Worth at these spooky special events

It’s the spookiest time of the year, with Halloween tricks and treats popping up all around Dallas-Fort Worth through Oct. 31. Here’s your guide to some of the most bewitching events ranging from family-friendly fun to the adults-only block party on Cedar Springs. You can find even more Halloween happenings at Go See DFW.

NorthPark Center At NorthPark Center, explore the four Halloween houses featuring walls of pumpkins and thatched roofs. There is also a miniature haunted house to see.

HALLOWEEN AT NORTHPARK

NorthPark Center is decked out with several Halloween installations. On level one, between Nordstrom and Macy’s, you can view a miniature haunted house called the Haunting by artist Suzanne O’Brien. Look for the ghosts and witches at the windows and the spooky townscape filled with kooky little characters. At other locations, you can see four thatched-roof, hand-painted pumpkin houses. Kids can step inside the tiny structures, perfect settings for pictures. Keep your camera handy to capture shots of the many gourds artfully displayed inside the shopping center and outside in CenterPark Garden.

FREE! Through Oct. 31 at NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. northparkcenter.com/events.

BOO BASH IN DUNCANVILLE

Children and teens can wear costumes and take their treat bags for this indoor party. Activities include games, bounce houses, a costume contest and music. A haunted hall experience is just scary enough for teens to enjoy.

FREE! Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duncanville Fieldhouse, 1700 S. Main St., Duncanville. duncanvillefieldhouse.com.

BEWITCHED BY THE BARN IN GRAPEVINE

Historic Nash Farm hosts an evening of spooky storytelling under the stars. Guests can snack on popcorn and sip cider as they listen to stories that get spookier as the moon rises.

Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Nash Farm, 626 Ball St., Grapevine. $5. grapevinetexasusa.com/nash-farm/events.

ROCKTOBER HALLOWEEN BASH IN LEWISVILLE

UPDATE: Due to recent rains and the threat of future inclement weather, Rocktober Halloween Bash has been cancelled. The event is not moving indoors to the Lewisville Grand due to venue availability. This event will not be rescheduled.

Trick or treat along Main Street in Old Town Lewisville. Play carnival games and visit the Haunting at the Hall experience at Lewisville City Hall. Cover bands will play on the plaza stage starting at 6 p.m.

FREE! Oct. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville. cityoflewisville.com/home/components/news/news/7026.

Ben Torres/Special Contributor to The Dallas Morning News At the Dallas Arboretum, kids can trick or treat, marvel at the Pumpkin Village and enjoy this year’s Peanuts theme.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR NIGHTS AND HALLOWEEKEND AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

The Autumn at the Arboretum fall festival continues with Halloween events this weekend. On Oct. 27-28, wear a costume (no masks or props, please) for a nighttime adventure with candy stops, games, a spooky maze and glow fun. On Oct. 28-29, visit during regular hours for trick-or-treating throughout the garden, a petting zoo and live entertainment. Children can walk the orange carpet in their costumes and join in a Halloween riddle challenge. The Pumpkin Village will be filled with gourds and Charlie Brown-themed pumpkin houses.

Halloween Spooktacular Nights are Oct. 27-28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. $10. Halloweekend events are Oct. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Dallas Arboretum is at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Arboretum admission is $12-$20; free for children younger than 2. Parking is $15 on-site or $11 if purchased online in advance. dallasarboretum.org.

BOO AT THE ZOO IN FORT WORTH

The Fort Worth Zoo’s annual event features trick-or-treating, animal encounters and children’s entertainment. There’ll be strolling characters, stage shows, a pumpkin patch, a coloring zone and treat stations throughout the grounds. Costumes are encouraged for the whole family (but faces of those 13 and older must be clearly visible). Most activities are included with the price of admission.

Oct. 27-29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Zoo, 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. $17 for ages 13-64, $13 for ages 3-12 and 65 and older, free for children 2 and younger. Parking is $5 per vehicle. fortworthzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

GHOST TOWN IN CARROLLTON

Go ghost hunting on the square in downtown Carrollton. Play carnival games, make a spooky craft, grab some candy and enter a costume contest. An outdoor screening of Monster House starts at dusk.

FREE! Oct. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. on the downtown square, 1106 S. Broadway St., Carrollton. cityofcarrollton.com.

TRICK-OR-TREATING IN KLYDE WARREN PARK

The entire family can celebrate at this free party with trick-or-treating and a costume contest. A nighttime screening of Coco begins at 7 p.m.

Weather Advisory: This event is rain or shine and will only be cancelled due to extreme weather and/or lightning. If necessary, please wear your ponchos and rain boots—the candy will be waiting!

FREE! Oct. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. klydewarrenpark.org.

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE AT SWEET TOOTH HOTEL

Meet cosplayers and sip spooky cocktails at an Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween bash at Sweet Tooth Hotel, an interactive art venue and cocktail lounge. Costumes are a must. Guests must be 21 or older.

Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Sweet Tooth Hotel, 1511 Elm St., Dallas. $30. sweettoothhotel.com/pages/events.

THRILL THE WORLD AT MAIN STREET GARDEN

Dancing zombies will perform Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance as part of a worldwide simultaneous dance extravaganza. Participation is free with check-in. A donation of nonperishable food items to the North Texas Food Bank is encouraged. Arrive early if you want to brush up on your moves at a pre-dance rehearsal at 3:15 p.m. (dancers should learn the Thrill the World version in advance; tutorials are available on YouTube). Thriller dance time is at 5 p.m., the exact time that Thrill the World groups in other cities step off.

FREE! Oct. 28 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Garden, 1902 Main St., Dallas. eventbrite.com.

SPOOKY SATURDAY AT OLD CITY PARK

Party on the grounds of Old City Park surrounded by the historical buildings of Dallas’ days gone by. It’s a 21 and older bash with tarot card readings, adult trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a DJ. The evening is BYOB.

Oct. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St., Dallas. $15-$20. oldcityparkdallas.org/dhv-events/spooky-saturday.

SPOOKTACULAR BREWS AND BOOS WALK IN MCKINNEY

Sip craft beer and spirits at about 20 beverage stops in downtown McKinney. Wear your costume for the chance to win a trophy. There will also be a Halloween photo booth and shopping at a vendors market.

Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. around 111 N. Tennessee St. in downtown McKinney. $30. eventbrite.com.

REST IN PLANO (R.I.P.) FEST

Experience the spookier side of downtown Plano at this fun-for-all-ages festival. Encounter spooky sights, creepy characters and fun photo ops along 15th Street. There’ll be performances, live music at McCall Plaza and, new for 2023, a giant blackout maze in the Haggard Park parking lot.

FREE! Oct. 28 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. along East 15th St., Plano. facebook.com/planoarts/events.

TRICK OR TREAT THE SQUARE IN FRISCO

Costumes are encouraged for an afternoon of carnival games, wagon rides, inflatables and trick-or-treating with Frisco Square merchants.

FREE! Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Frisco Square, 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco. friscosquare.com/trick-or-treat-the-square.

HALLOWEEN PAR-TEE AT PGA FRISCO

Due to the potential for inclement weather, this event has been moved to Omni PGA Frisco Resort at 4341 PGA Parkway in Frisco.

The new PGA venue hosts an evening of carnival games, face painting, fall favorite concessions, a nine-hole pumpkin putting patch and trick-or-treating at decorated golf cart stops. Halloweentown will be shown on the video wall at 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at PGA Frisco, 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco. $10. eventbrite.com.

2022 File Photo/The Dallas Morning News Part of Cedar Springs Road will be closed to traffic for the adults-only Dallas Halloween Block Party on Oct. 28, when the street will come alive with costumed revelers, DJs, drag performers and more.

DALLAS HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY

A stretch of Cedar Springs Road, commonly dubbed the gayborhood, will be closed to traffic for what is arguably the ultimate Halloween block party in Dallas. The street will come alive with revelers in over-the-top costumes, DJs, drag performers and drink stations. The highlight of the evening will likely be the Voodoo Vengeance Costume Contest. Minimum age is 18 to enter the roped-off party area, 21 to purchase alcohol. Expect to wait in line for entry at surrounding dance clubs and bars including Station 4, JR’s, Sue Ellen’s and TMC.

FREE! Oct. 28 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road (near Throckmorton Street), Dallas. dallashalloweenblockparty.com.

HALLOWEEN TRAIN RIDE AT GRAPEVINE VINTAGE RAILROAD

Take a Halloween-themed train ride in Grapevine this weekend. The Trick ’R Treat Train ride includes Halloween tales, singalongs and a bag of treats. Costumes are encouraged.

Oct. 29, with boardings at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine. $20, free for children under 1 year old. gvrr.com/event/ trick-r-treat-train/37960.

TREAT STREET STOCKYARDS SPOOKTACULAR IN FORT WORTH

Little goblins and their families are invited to trick or treat in the Fort Worth Stockyards with participating retailers. Along with treats from Stockyard Station and Mule Alley merchants, the event includes free hayrides and face painting. Legends of Texas shows start at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

FREE! Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stockyards Station, 140 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. fortworthstockyards.com/events.

TRICK OR TREAT ON DOWNTOWN STREETS IN DALLAS

Wear your scariest, or silliest, costume and enjoy an early evening of Halloween adventures. Check in at Main Street Garden for a map of downtown candy stops. There’ll also be Halloween-themed photo ops, a local artisan market and craft stations for kids. The Cliburn Community Concert musicians will be set up in Pegasus Plaza (1500 Main St.) performing spooky serenades for 10 minutes every half-hour.

FREE! Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Main Street Garden, 1902 Main St., Dallas. eventbrite.com. facebook.com/downtowndallasinc/events.

