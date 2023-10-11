Here are 6 fun early Halloween events around North Texas

You don’t have to wait until the end of October for ghoulish adventures. Here are some Halloween events that are taking place now and in the next few weeks. More options include haunted houses and pumpkin patches. And you can find all our Dallas-Fort Worth Halloween listings at Go See DFW.

Pumpkin Nights

Where: Howell Farms Arlington - 4016 W. Division Street, Arlington

When: Through Oct. 30 on select nights

Cost: Free - $28, tickets must be purchased online in advance. Parking is $10 per car.

This walk-through Halloween attraction, Pumpkin Nights, returns for another spooky season. See thousands of hand-carved artificial pumpkins and lights arranged into fantasy vignettes such as a 40-foot-long dragon and a ghostly pirate ship. This event is more family-friendly than frightful. Some nights include entertainment such as fire performers and pumpkin carvers. Food trucks and vendors will sell drinks, dinner and dessert.

Ghost Tours at Old City Park

Where: Old City Park - 1515 South Harwood Street, Dallas

When: Victorian Spectre Tours continue through Nov. 2 on Thursdays at 7 p.m.; $25. Paranormal Investigation Tours continue through Nov. 3 on Fridays at 7 p.m.

Cost: $50 ,must be booked in advance

On the Victorian Spectre Tour at Old City Park, you will be led by lantern light through the park while listening to stories of the scary side of Dallas’ past. You can also book a private Paranormal Investigation Tour with a guide who will take you and your friends on a ghostbusting adventure in the park’s purportedly haunted buildings. You’ll be equipped with a flashlight and ghost-hunting devices, including a spirit box and portal and Victorian dowsing rods. The three-hour paranormal tour is for ages 13 and up.

Fright Fest and Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags

Where: 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington

When: Fright Fest continues through Oct. 31 and Boo Fest runs through Oct. 29 on select days.

Cost: Online admission starts at $45, free admission for children 2 and under. Parking is $40-$50.

Zombies and ghouls take over Six Flags Over Texas after dark during Fright Fest, which features haunted attractions, scare zones, roller coaster rides in the dark and spooky surprises. For a tamer experience, families can visit the park during the day for Kids Boo Fest. Guests 12 and younger can wear costumes.

'Le Ballet de Dracula' and Happy Harvest

Where: Lewisville Grand Theater - 100 N. Charles Street, Lewisville

When: Oct. 13-14

Cost: $25, Happy Harvest admission is free with a ticket to the Oct. 14 matinee.

LakeCities Ballet Theatre presents several performances of the vampire ballet, Le Ballet de Dracula. Arrive early for the Oct. 14 matinee and join the Happy Harvest celebration. Young visitors can roam through a Romanian village, dance, visit a fortuneteller and make flower pumpkins. Costumes are permitted.

Doggie Halloween

Where: Stoneleigh Hotel - 2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas

When: Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

The Stoneleigh Hotel hosts a trick-or-treat happy hour party for you and your pooch. The event includes food, drinks, a pet costume contest on the pool deck, goody bags and a DJ. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SPCA.

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights in Weatherford

Where: Chandor Gardens, 119 Palo Pinto Road, Weatherford

When: Oct. 19-21 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10 for ages 7 and up, free admission for ages 6 and younger.

Take a spooky night stroll through Chandor Gardens surrounded by eerie lights and fog. There’ll be a scavenger hunt challenge, and the winning gourds from a pumpkin carving contest will be on display.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos and Shannon Sutlief write about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

