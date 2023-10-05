Get in the game-day spirit at these Texas-OU events around Dallas

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns will converge on Dallas, halfway between the two universities’ campuses, for one of college football’s biggest rivalries. The game, aState Fair of Texas tradition, is set for Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl. It’s sold out, but there are Texas-OU parties and events happening all around town this weekend.

RED RIVER SING-OFF

The University of Texas Longhorn Singers and the University of Oklahoma Men’s Glee Club engage in the annual musical rivalry at the Galleria. The groups will appear for a noon performance for fans of both teams — and curious shoppers.

Oct. 6 at noon at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free. galleriadallas.com/programs/events/red-river-singoff.

BEAT TEXAS PEP RALLY

Everyone is invited to join the OU Club of Dallas at its annual pep rally. The Pride of Oklahoma marching band, the Spirit Squad, mascots Boomer and Sooner, and the Sooner Schooner will be there. Guests can purchase food, drinks and OU merchandise and enjoy live music. Here are more Beat Texas Weekend events.

Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, 15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison. $25. ouclubofdallas.com.

OUT IN DALLAS: OU/TEXAS LGBTQ ALUMNI HAPPY HOUR

Join the Texas Exes Pride Alumni Network for a friendly gathering with food and drinks available to purchase. Happy hour is followed by the OU/Texas Alumni Drag Show Competition.

Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hamburger Mary’s Bar and Grill, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas. No cover. eventbrite.com.

BASH BEFORE THE CLASH

Longhorn fans will gather at Pegasus City Brewery in downtown Dallas for a spirited meet-up at 7 p.m. and the Beat OU Pep Rally at 9 p.m. The Longhorn Alumni Marching Band and cheer and pom alums will be on hand to help raise the roof.

Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Pegasus City Brewery, 1508 Commerce St., Dallas. No cover. dallastexasexes.org/bash-before-the-clash.

RED RIVER WEEKEND AT THE RUSTIC

Known for its OU-Texas parties, the Rustic kicks off the weekend on Oct. 6 with live entertainment from 3 p.m. until closing. On Oct. 7, a watch party gets underway at 11 a.m., followed by an after-party with music by Red Oak’s own Jade Flores and country cover band Neon Prophets. Too much fun after the game? Drop in on Oct. 8 for a Hangover Brunch at 10 a.m., and stick around for music by Jes Schneider at 12:30 p.m. and Justin Tipton at 4 p.m.

Oct. 6-8 at the Rustic, 3656 Howell St., Dallas. No cover. therustic.com.

OFFICIAL GAME WATCH PARTY LOCATIONS

Texas Exes official locations:

Longhorn Ice House, 1901 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas. No cover. longhornicehouse.com.

Bottled Blonde, 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway, Dallas. No cover. bottledblondepizzeria.com/dallas.

OU Club of Dallas location:



Sfuzzi, 2401 Henderson Ave., Dallas. No cover. sfuzzidtx.com.

RED RIVER SHOWDOWN AT LAVA CANTINA

Choose sides in this house-divided watch partywhere the friendly insults will be flying. Both premium seating and free general admission access are available.

Oct. 7 at Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Doors open at 10 a.m. Free-$12. eventbrite.com.

RIVALRY WEEKEND AT HAPPIEST HOUR

The multilevel bar in the Harwood District hosts two big game-day events. Watch the gridiron action from the rooftop deckwith a panoramic view of downtown Dallas as a backdrop. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the game will be broadcast on 40 TVs and two 30-foot LED screens. Later, DJ Steve Aoki, Stafford Brothers and Sickick will take the outdoor stage for an after-party that rolls until 2 a.m.

Oct. 7 at Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St., Dallas. Doors open at 9 a.m. for the watch party and at 6 p.m. for the after-party. $25 cover for watch party, $60 for after-party. happiesthourdallas.com/rivalryweekend.

TEXAS VS. OKLAHOMA GAME DAY PARTY SHOWDOWN

Party in the heart of the citywith the game streaming on the 104-foot media wall in the AT&T Discovery District plaza. Order drinks at five bars, enjoy live music and order food from eateries at Exchange Hall. Free parking is available in the garage at 1212 Jackson St. with validation from Exchange Hall merchants.

Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at AT&T Discovery District, 208 S. Akard St., Dallas. No cover. discoverydistrict.att.com.

RIVALRY WEEKEND VIEWING PARTY

Catch all the Texas-Oklahoma action under the shade trees at Trinity Grove’s ArtPark. Grab a picnic table or comfy seat and watch the game while enjoying drink specials and food from the game-day menu. Team colors are encouraged.

Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ArtPark, 331 Singleton Blvd., Dallas. No cover. trinitygroves.com.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.