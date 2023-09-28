Grambling and Prairie View fans can get in the spirit at these special events

Here are some of the events surrounding the annual State Fair Classic gridiron clash between rival universities Prairie View A&M and Grambling State. Kickoff at the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. with the spectacular battle of the bands taking place during halftime. Find tickets and more information on the game here.

For more State Fair of Texas events, visit Go See DFW.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS AND DANCE SHOWCASE

Before the big game, Dallas-area high school bands and cheer groups will compete in this annual event at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium at Lancaster High School. The Grambling band will make a guest appearance. The battle is presented by the Grambling University National Alumni Association Metro-DFW Chapter and the Lancaster High School Marching Band.

Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium, 200 E. Wintergreen Road, Lancaster. $10. eventbrite.com.

DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Fourteen Dallas high schools will compete in this event, which includes a guest performance by Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm. The lineup includes bands from Skyline, Sunset, Wilmer-Hutchins, W.W. Samuell, James Madison, Hillcrest, Kimball and more. There will be prizes, giveaways and family activities. The event is sponsored by the Confidence Group, and all proceeds from the battle will be donated to DISD band programs.

Sept. 30 at 8 a.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex, 3701 Boulder Drive, Dallas. $10 at participating high schools, $15 at the door. dallasbattleofthebands.com.

GRAMBLING VS. PV DAY PARTY

Uptown Social throws a game-day watch party with food trucks, a DJ, and seating inside or on the big outdoor patio. Catch the game on TV screens throughout the venue.

Sept. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Uptown Social, 2714 McKinney Ave., Dallas. Free admission until 7 p.m. with RSVP. eventbrite.com.

CEELO GREEN AND CHRISETTE MICHELE CONCERTS

If you’re at the State Fair on game day, you can see shows by CeeLo Green at 4 p.m. and Chrisette Michele at 8:30 p.m. Both concerts take place on the Chevrolet Main Stage and are free with the price of fair admission.

Sept. 30 at 4 and 8:30 p.m. at the State Fair of Texas, 3809 Grand Ave., Dallas. bigtex.com.

HBCU AND GREEK CLASSIC: GRAMBLING VS. PRAIRIE VIEW AFTER-PARTY

Billed as the “official upscale after-party,” this postgame party features DJ Phil from “The Beat” KBFB-FM (97.9), dancing and drink specials.

Sept. 30 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Aloft Dallas Love Field, 2333 W. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. Free until 10:30 p.m., $10 cover charge after. For ages 25 and up only. eventbrite.com.

GRAMBLING VS. PV ALUMNI DRUM BATTLE

The day after the big game, alumni of Grambling State’s Chocolate Thunder and Prairie View A&M’s Marching Storm drum lines will battle it out during the Fort Worth Eatz Food Fest. The festival will have food trucks and vendors, specialty drinks, games and a DJ. The drum battle is set for 3 p.m. Lawn chairs are permitted.

Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Park (Dream Park), 2001 University Drive, Fort Worth. $5-$20. facebook.com .

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Norma Cavazos writes about fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth for The Dallas Morning News.

